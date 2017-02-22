Schone renews for two years at Ajax

Denmark international Lasse Schone has signed a two-year contract extension with Ajax.

The fresh terms keep Schone with the Eredivisie giants until June 30, 2019, with the option of a further 12 months. His previous deal was due to expire at the end of this season.

The 30-year-old joined Ajax on a free transfer from NEC Nijmegen in 2012, going on to win the Eredivisie title in each of his first two seasons at the club.

Schone has played 183 times for Ajax across all competitions, scoring 44 goals.