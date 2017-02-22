Pochettino: Spurs must wait for Rose return

Tottenham full-back Danny Rose is still "a number of weeks" away from full fitness, according to manager Mauricio Pochettino.

England international Rose sustained a knee injury during the 0-0 draw against former club Sunderland at the end of January, with initial reports suggesting he could spend two months on the sidelines.

A visit to a specialist allayed those fears but Pochettino was keen to urge caution ahead of Thursday's Europa League return against Gent.

"Danny continues to recover and rehabilitate, but remains a number of weeks away from full training," he told a news conference.

Spurs' record in the period without Rose is won two, lost two and they must overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit when they host their Belgium Pro League opponents at Wembley.