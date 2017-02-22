Monaco lacked intelligence, says frustrated Falcao

Radamel Falcao felt Monaco lacked intelligence during their thrilling 5-3 Champions League defeat at the hands of Manchester City.

The striker had an eventful night on Tuesday, scoring twice – including a brilliant chip – but also seeing his second-half penalty saved by Willy Caballero.

Despite his miss from 12 yards, Monaco were 3-2 ahead before City scored three times in the final 19 minutes to claim the advantage.

And Falcao felt Monaco did not handle the closing stages of the last-16 tie well.

"It was a great disappointment, but we did not know how to kill the game," he told reporters after the match.

"Maybe we lacked a bit of intelligence. Coming up against players like that, they are unforgiving."

But Falcao is not giving up on a place in the quarter-finals ahead of next month's second leg.

He said: "It is still open for the return leg – nothing is finished. We believe we can do better at home and win."

Falcao, 31, now has 24 goals from 29 matches across all competitions this season.