Monaco lacked intelligence, says frustrated Falcao

Radamel Falcao felt Monaco lacked intelligence during their thrilling 5-3 Champions League defeat at the hands of Manchester City.
The striker had an eventful night on Tuesday, scoring twice – including a brilliant chip – but also seeing his second-half penalty saved by Willy Caballero.
Despite his miss from 12 yards, Monaco were 3-2 ahead before City scored three times in the final 19 minutes to claim the advantage.
And Falcao felt Monaco did not handle the closing stages of the last-16 tie well.
"It was a great disappointment, but we did not know how to kill the game," he told reporters after the match.
"Maybe we lacked a bit of intelligence. Coming up against players like that, they are unforgiving."
But Falcao is not giving up on a place in the quarter-finals ahead of next month's second leg.
He said: "It is still open for the return leg – nothing is finished. We believe we can do better at home and win."
Falcao, 31, now has 24 goals from 29 matches across all competitions this season.
Le bijou de @FALCAO sur la pelouse de l'Etihad Stadium !!! #CITYASM pic.twitter.com/tQUgdmVHYa
— AS MONACO (@AS_Monaco) February 22, 2017
|
R. Sterling 26'
(assist by L. Sané)
|
1 - 0
|
1 - 1
|
1 - 2
|
40' K. Mbappe Lottin
(assist by Fabinho)
|
S. Agüero 58'
(assist by R. Sterling)
|
2 - 2
|
2 - 3
|
S. Agüero 71'
(assist by David Silva)
|
3 - 3
|
4 - 3
|
5 - 3
|#
|Player
|Bookings
|13
|W. Caballero
|3
|B. Sagna
|30
|N. Otamendi
|49'
|24
|J. Stones
|77'
|21
|David Silva
|42
|Y. Touré
|25
|Fernandinho
|40'
|17
|K. De Bruyne
|7
|R. Sterling
|26'
|19
|L. Sané
|82'
|10
|S. Agüero
|35' 58' 71'
|Coach: Guardiola
|#
|Player
|Bookings
|1
|D. Subašić
|24
|A. Raggi
|25
|K. Glik
|8'
|19
|D. Sidibé
|25'
|23
|B. Mendy
|2
|Fabinho
|81'
|14
|T. Bakayoko
|55'
|27
|T. Lemar
|10
|Bernardo Silva
|76'
|9
|R. Falcao
|32' 50' 61' 67'
|29
|K. Mbappe Lottin
|40'
|Coach: Leonardo Jardim
|#
|Player
|Bookings
|5
|
for Fernandinho 62'
|73'
|6
|
for S. Agüero 87'
|15
|
for R. Sterling 89'
|1
|9
|18
|72
|#
|Player
|Bookings
|18
|
for K. Mbappe Lottin 79'
|8
|
for Bernardo Silva 85'
|7
|
for T. Bakayoko 88'
|11
|16
|34
|38
|Four more years? Celtic´s Dembele not stressing amid Real Madrid links
|RB Leipzig or Salzburg Champions League ban ´hypothetical´ - UEFA
|Manchester United have world-class players in every position - Forster
|James: Zidane´s rotation does not affect Real Madrid
|Redan to snub Manchester United and sign Ajax deal
|Giovinco turned down China move ´for now´ - agent
|Guardiola wanted to destroy Monaco´s 4-4-2, says Fabinho
|Sagna hails Stones after ´vital´ Manchester City goal
|Deulofeu loves AC Milan but future ´depends on Barcelona´
|Monaco lacked intelligence, says frustrated Falcao
|That is why Manchester City wanted me - Guardiola relishes Champions League thriller
|Tianjin deny Rooney bid but admit Aubameyang talks
|Deportivo Saprissa 0 Pachuca 0: Champions League quarter-final evenly poised
|Gameiro angered by substitution in Atletico win
|´I give nothing for free´ – Mourinho tells Shaw to learn from Mkhitaryan
|Champions League quarter-finals still possible for Monaco, says Silva
|Guardiola asks me for more, more, more - Aguero happy to fight on at Manchester City
|It was like ice hockey - Monaco vice-president stunned by Champions League clash
|Proud Griezmann eyes more Atletico history
|Toure marvels at Caballero heroics in Manchester City-Monaco thriller
|Buffon hopes to play well against Casillas
|Schmidt: It is easy to see how Atletico Madrid have reached two finals in three years
|Falcao penalty miss was key – Jardim
|Guardiola: If one team can score a thousand, million goals it is Monaco
|Griezmann hails ´brilliant´ Gameiro as Atletico see off Leverkusen
|Simeone all smiles after Atletico dismantle Leverkusen
|Spot-kick revision pays off for Caballero
|Championship Review: Huddersfield boost top-two hopes, Wednesday beaten
|Toprak laments bad result as Leverkusen lose at home to Atletico
|Aguero grapples for glory as strikers shine in Manchester City v Monaco
|Bayer Leverkusen 2 Atletico Madrid 4: Simeone´s side in control
|Manchester City 5 Monaco 3: Guardiola´s side prevail in all-time classic
|AFC Champions League Review: Al Rayyan and Al Ahli off to winning starts
|Ranieri: Sevilla game can be a turning point for Leicester
|Allegri confirms Bonucci absence after row
|Nuno confident Porto can beat Juventus
|Matthaus encourages Gotze to stay at Dortmund
|Martial: I love Manchester United and I want to stay
|I would never force out Manchester United legend Rooney - Mourinho
|Anderlecht insist Tielemans not leaving on the cheap
|Leicester can´t afford to live in the past, warns Sampaoli
|Porto´s home comforts, shot-shy Leicester & Sevilla meet - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Puyol backs Barcelona for Champions League miracle
|Sutton´s pie-munching keeper Shaw resigns
|Coyle leaves struggling Blackburn
|Sampaoli noncommittal on Sevilla future despite contract offer
|Higuain backs Dybala to become ´among the best in the world´
|Ancelotti escapes punishment for middle finger
|Pie-eating Sutton goalkeeper´s antics under investigation
|AFC Champions League Review: 2014 winners Wanderers thrashed, Hulk inspires 10 men
|Zidane reveals Ronaldo´s favourite position
|Lippi backs Allegri for Juve stay
|Zidane: Isco knows I love him
|Rooney returns to United training
|Higuain confident Juventus can win Champions League
|Giggs the dream pro-am partner for Manchester United fanatic McIlroy
|Kane hopes Spurs can get used to Wembley
|Hazard: I gave everything to come back
|Like Cantona, Ibrahimovic embraces United pressure - Giggs
|Wenger: Perez deserves more chances
|Wenger denies using Sanchez was risky
|Tite: I wish Messi was born in Brazil
|Jardim praises ´great striker´ Falcao
|Reported Barcelona target Sampaoli offered Sevilla extension
|´Angry´ Messi didn´t celebrate because of criticism – Bauza
|´He is going to have to do it himself´ – Guardiola backs Aguero
|Toure backs Sterling and Sane for the top
|Pique: Barcelona were in deep s*** when Luis Enrique arrived
|Thoughts of Bayern mauling stopped Wenger from enjoying Arsenal FA Cup win
|Sutton United 0 Arsenal 2: Perez and Walcott break minnows´ stern resolve
|Walcott brings up 100 goals for Arsenal
|Simeone will make late Oblak call for Leverkusen clash
|AFC Champions League Review: In-form El Arabi gives Lekhwiya dream start, Diop saves Al Ahli
|Fabinho disagrees with Guardiola over favourites tag
|Guardiola hails Bielsa as best in the world
|Jardim insists Monaco will not change style for Manchester City clash
|Clattenburg´s Premier League career not over yet
|Dortmund could renew Tuchel deal
|Chicharito return to form boosts Schmidt´s Leverkusen for Atletico test
|Iniesta sees Verratti as his successor - Matuidi
|Ramos did not make history at Sevilla like me - Alves questions Real Madrid captain
|Vertonghen feels Tottenham deserve silverware
|Agent denies Lucas Perez exit claims
|Barcelona forward Neymar to stand trial after losing appeal
|City history can´t compare to United, Liverpool – De Bruyne wants to make Champions League impressio
|Europa League the priority for United´s Mata as EFL Cup final looms
|Winning the FA Cup ´may not save Wenger´
|Falcao perfect for ´killers´ Monaco - Guardiola wary of Champions League threat to Manchester City
|Ancelotti asked to explain middle finger gesture
|Ribery closing in on Bayern Munich return
|Nani eager for improving Valencia to tackle Real Madrid
|Rashford eyes Chelsea revenge after huge FA Cup draw
|Glorious Griezmann and Aguero´s knockout drought - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Otamendi´s agent talks up Real Madrid switch
|He has to get used to it – Montella reacts to Bacca boos
|Low hopes to discover Germany´s Luis Suarez
|Mourinho unsure if Rooney will recover for EFL Cup final
|Rami rejects talk of Marseille switch
|Tarnat tips Manchester City´s Sane to become Germany star
|I don´t see why he should quit - Begovic tips Terry to continue
|PSG ´weakened´ without Ibrahimovic, claims Monaco´s Bakayoko
|Low believes in ´locksmith´ Gotze
|No pain, no gain for Cristiano Ronaldo
|Barcelona have no idea how to treat players - Dani Alves slams Camp Nou board
|Low: Germany´s youngsters must be good enough to beat Messi and Ronaldo
|Mandorlini replaces Juric at Genoa
|Liverpool could face ´new´ Leicester – Klopp
|Corchia excited by Bielsa arrival but Lille future remains uncertain
|Wenger: I threw up after first loss as coach
|Conte wants fairytale finish for Terry
|Iniesta: Barcelona haven´t lost faith in Luis Enrique
|Mourinho knew Ibrahimovic would be ´massive´ for United
|Ter Stegen doesn´t understand Barcelona fans whistling
|´He is doing a fantastic job´ – Bartomeu backs Luis Enrique
|Guardiola slams ´unacceptable´ Wenger treatment
|Spalletti: Roma goal machine Dzeko now believes he´s world class
|Emery refuses to blame referee after PSG are held
|Montella dedicates AC Milan win to Berlusconi
|The players don´t need whistles – Luis Enrique hits out at fans