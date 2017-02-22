Mkhitaryan limps out of Manchester United Europa League clash

Manchester United playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan limped out of Wednesday's Europa League clash with Saint-Etienne after opening the scoring.

The Armenia international lasted less than half an hour of the last-32 second-leg meeting at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, with his 16th-minute strike putting them 4-0 up on aggregate.

But just nine minutes later he withdrew from the action, walking straight down the tunnel while appearing to gesture towards his hamstring.

The injury gives Jose Mourinho a potential headache ahead of Sunday's League Cup final with Southampton at Wembley.