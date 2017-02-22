Related

Article

Mkhitaryan limps out of Manchester United Europa League clash

22 February 2017 18:41

Manchester United playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan limped out of Wednesday's Europa League clash with Saint-Etienne after opening the scoring.

The Armenia international lasted less than half an hour of the last-32 second-leg meeting at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, with his 16th-minute strike putting them 4-0 up on aggregate.

But just nine minutes later he withdrew from the action, walking straight down the tunnel while appearing to gesture towards his hamstring.

The injury gives Jose Mourinho a potential headache ahead of Sunday's League Cup final with Southampton at Wembley.

Sponsored links

Wednesday 22 February

19:01 Kessie dreaming of Manchester United move
18:56 Kane refuses to blame ´incredible´ Wembley for Champions League exit
18:41 Mkhitaryan limps out of Manchester United Europa League clash
18:37 De Sciglio back in AC Milan training
18:20 Perez ´really comfortable´ after settling at Arsenal
18:04 Lyon have already discussed replacing Lacazette - Aulas
18:04 Lallana signs three-year extension at Liverpool
17:56 Low pleased to avoid fatigue after Euro 2016 campaign
17:49 Some teams are beaten before kick-off - Hazard hails Chelsea home form
17:25 AFC Champions League Review: Misery for history-making Yuen-ting, Ramires boosts Jiangsu
17:25 Spalletti not interested in Europa League favourites tag
17:08 Ventura: Balotelli´s latest signs not positive
16:53 Vela not expecting Real Sociedad Champions League return
16:46 Schone renews for two years at Ajax
16:39 Pochettino calls for patience in Tottenham trophy hunt
15:56 Demirbay earns two-year Hoffenheim extension
15:33 Origi eyeing first team place at Liverpool
14:52 Tottenham legend King encourages Alli to keep his edge
14:29 Pochettino: Spurs must wait for Rose return
13:43 Romero eyes Europa League title ahead of birthday trip to Saint-Etienne
13:15 Mowbray tasked with saving struggling Blackburn
12:40 Four more years? Celtic´s Dembele not stressing amid Real Madrid links
12:36 RB Leipzig or Salzburg Champions League ban ´hypothetical´ - UEFA
12:20 Manchester United have world-class players in every position - Forster
12:08 James: Zidane´s rotation does not affect Real Madrid
12:00 Redan to snub Manchester United and sign Ajax deal
11:31 Giovinco turned down China move ´for now´ - agent
11:17 Guardiola wanted to destroy Monaco´s 4-4-2, says Fabinho
10:57 Sagna hails Stones after ´vital´ Manchester City goal
10:40 Deulofeu loves AC Milan but future ´depends on Barcelona´
09:38 Monaco lacked intelligence, says frustrated Falcao
08:56 That is why Manchester City wanted me - Guardiola relishes Champions League thriller
07:33 Tianjin deny Rooney bid but admit Aubameyang talks
06:43 Deportivo Saprissa 0 Pachuca 0: Champions League quarter-final evenly poised
06:39 Gameiro angered by substitution in Atletico win
06:26 ´I give nothing for free´ – Mourinho tells Shaw to learn from Mkhitaryan
04:44 Champions League quarter-finals still possible for Monaco, says Silva
03:02 Guardiola asks me for more, more, more - Aguero happy to fight on at Manchester City
01:56 It was like ice hockey - Monaco vice-president stunned by Champions League clash
01:51 Proud Griezmann eyes more Atletico history
01:05 Toure marvels at Caballero heroics in Manchester City-Monaco thriller
00:38 Buffon hopes to play well against Casillas
00:24 Schmidt: It is easy to see how Atletico Madrid have reached two finals in three years
00:19 Falcao penalty miss was key – Jardim
00:00 Guardiola: If one team can score a thousand, million goals it is Monaco

Tuesday 21 February

23:51 Griezmann hails ´brilliant´ Gameiro as Atletico see off Leverkusen
23:44 Simeone all smiles after Atletico dismantle Leverkusen
23:43 Spot-kick revision pays off for Caballero
23:36 Championship Review: Huddersfield boost top-two hopes, Wednesday beaten
23:33 Toprak laments bad result as Leverkusen lose at home to Atletico
23:19 Aguero grapples for glory as strikers shine in Manchester City v Monaco
22:51 Bayer Leverkusen 2 Atletico Madrid 4: Simeone´s side in control
22:46 Manchester City 5 Monaco 3: Guardiola´s side prevail in all-time classic
21:29 AFC Champions League Review: Al Rayyan and Al Ahli off to winning starts
21:24 Ranieri: Sevilla game can be a turning point for Leicester
21:07 Allegri confirms Bonucci absence after row
20:41 Nuno confident Porto can beat Juventus
20:36 Matthaus encourages Gotze to stay at Dortmund
19:54 Martial: I love Manchester United and I want to stay
19:09 I would never force out Manchester United legend Rooney - Mourinho
18:58 Anderlecht insist Tielemans not leaving on the cheap
18:35 Leicester can´t afford to live in the past, warns Sampaoli
18:24 Porto´s home comforts, shot-shy Leicester & Sevilla meet - Champions League in Opta numbers
18:00 Puyol backs Barcelona for Champions League miracle
17:57 Sutton´s pie-munching keeper Shaw resigns
17:40 Coyle leaves struggling Blackburn
17:04 Sampaoli noncommittal on Sevilla future despite contract offer
16:57 Higuain backs Dybala to become ´among the best in the world´
16:54 Ancelotti escapes punishment for middle finger
16:46 Pie-eating Sutton goalkeeper´s antics under investigation
15:53 AFC Champions League Review: 2014 winners Wanderers thrashed, Hulk inspires 10 men
14:41 Zidane reveals Ronaldo´s favourite position
14:30 Lippi backs Allegri for Juve stay
14:21 Zidane: Isco knows I love him
13:37 Rooney returns to United training
12:51 Higuain confident Juventus can win Champions League
12:15 Giggs the dream pro-am partner for Manchester United fanatic McIlroy
11:09 Kane hopes Spurs can get used to Wembley
09:55 Hazard: I gave everything to come back
09:32 Like Cantona, Ibrahimovic embraces United pressure - Giggs
07:32 Wenger: Perez deserves more chances
06:11 Wenger denies using Sanchez was risky
03:59 Tite: I wish Messi was born in Brazil
02:47 Jardim praises ´great striker´ Falcao
02:30 Reported Barcelona target Sampaoli offered Sevilla extension
01:36 ´Angry´ Messi didn´t celebrate because of criticism – Bauza
00:51 ´He is going to have to do it himself´ – Guardiola backs Aguero
00:34 Toure backs Sterling and Sane for the top
00:15 Pique: Barcelona were in deep s*** when Luis Enrique arrived
00:04 Thoughts of Bayern mauling stopped Wenger from enjoying Arsenal FA Cup win

Monday 20 February

23:06 Sutton United 0 Arsenal 2: Perez and Walcott break minnows´ stern resolve
22:24 Walcott brings up 100 goals for Arsenal
21:30 Simeone will make late Oblak call for Leverkusen clash
20:08 AFC Champions League Review: In-form El Arabi gives Lekhwiya dream start, Diop saves Al Ahli
20:03 Fabinho disagrees with Guardiola over favourites tag
19:36 Guardiola hails Bielsa as best in the world
19:34 Jardim insists Monaco will not change style for Manchester City clash
19:09 Clattenburg´s Premier League career not over yet
18:55 Dortmund could renew Tuchel deal
18:52 Chicharito return to form boosts Schmidt´s Leverkusen for Atletico test
18:17 Iniesta sees Verratti as his successor - Matuidi
17:42 Ramos did not make history at Sevilla like me - Alves questions Real Madrid captain
17:18 Vertonghen feels Tottenham deserve silverware
17:04 Agent denies Lucas Perez exit claims
16:52 Barcelona forward Neymar to stand trial after losing appeal
16:42 City history can´t compare to United, Liverpool – De Bruyne wants to make Champions League impressio
16:31 Europa League the priority for United´s Mata as EFL Cup final looms
16:14 Winning the FA Cup ´may not save Wenger´
16:03 Falcao perfect for ´killers´ Monaco - Guardiola wary of Champions League threat to Manchester City
15:46 Ancelotti asked to explain middle finger gesture
15:24 Ribery closing in on Bayern Munich return
15:17 Nani eager for improving Valencia to tackle Real Madrid
14:43 Rashford eyes Chelsea revenge after huge FA Cup draw
14:31 Glorious Griezmann and Aguero´s knockout drought - Champions League in Opta numbers
14:06 Otamendi´s agent talks up Real Madrid switch
13:50 He has to get used to it – Montella reacts to Bacca boos
13:38 Low hopes to discover Germany´s Luis Suarez
13:09 Mourinho unsure if Rooney will recover for EFL Cup final
12:54 Rami rejects talk of Marseille switch
12:39 Tarnat tips Manchester City´s Sane to become Germany star
12:30 I don´t see why he should quit - Begovic tips Terry to continue
11:42 PSG ´weakened´ without Ibrahimovic, claims Monaco´s Bakayoko
11:26 Low believes in ´locksmith´ Gotze
11:16 No pain, no gain for Cristiano Ronaldo
11:02 Barcelona have no idea how to treat players - Dani Alves slams Camp Nou board
10:40 Low: Germany´s youngsters must be good enough to beat Messi and Ronaldo
08:51 Mandorlini replaces Juric at Genoa
08:19 Liverpool could face ´new´ Leicester – Klopp
08:00 Corchia excited by Bielsa arrival but Lille future remains uncertain
07:04 Wenger: I threw up after first loss as coach
05:00 Conte wants fairytale finish for Terry
03:44 Iniesta: Barcelona haven´t lost faith in Luis Enrique
01:56 Mourinho knew Ibrahimovic would be ´massive´ for United
01:50 Ter Stegen doesn´t understand Barcelona fans whistling
01:27 ´He is doing a fantastic job´ – Bartomeu backs Luis Enrique
01:04 Guardiola slams ´unacceptable´ Wenger treatment
00:59 Spalletti: Roma goal machine Dzeko now believes he´s world class
00:26 Emery refuses to blame referee after PSG are held
00:17 Montella dedicates AC Milan win to Berlusconi
00:07 The players don´t need whistles – Luis Enrique hits out at fans

Facebook