Kessie dreaming of Manchester United move

Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessie says it would be a dream to join Manchester United.

The 20-year-old has developed into one of the highest rated talents in Serie A and was linked with a possible move to Roma in the January transfer window.

Chelsea and Arsenal have also been rumoured to be monitoring Kessie's form, but although he admits it would be tough to turn down an approach from Stamford Bridge, he has his heart set on Old Trafford.

"I didn't hear any voice in January regarding Roma," he said at a media event on Wednesday, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb. "I was away at the Africa Cup of Nations and then I was just thinking about playing.

"I love the Premier League and Manchester United in particular, the team for whom I dream of playing.

"Chelsea? They're also a great club, nobody would refuse them, but I dream of United."

A report in England this month claimed that United defender Eric Bailly has recommended his compatriot to Jose Mourinho, having been hugely impressed by his efforts at the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.