James: Zidane´s rotation does not affect Real Madrid

James Rodriguez believes Real Madrid can cope with any rotation from head coach Zinedine Zidane because so many of the squad are in fine form.

Madrid travel to Valencia in LaLiga on Wednesday for one of their two games in hand on title rivals Barcelona and Sevilla.

Zidane made seven changes for Saturday's 2-0 victory over Espanyol and has promised further alterations at Mestalla as his side cope with a busy run of fixtures.

But James, who will hope to get the nod from Zidane having started just four times in the league this season, is confident Madrid will readily adapt whenever any star players are given a break.

"Regardless of how many changes are made, we are all on good form and that is down to the fact that we have got such excellent players," the Colombia international told the club's website.

"We are doing well, everyone is on good form and you can see that in the performances.

"We now face the rearranged fixture and we have got to go into it with real discipline and show great desire.

"It will be a significant game for us if we manage to take the three points. We know that we will have to start with real intensity and focus, so as not to be caught out."

Leaders Madrid are one point clear of Barca and three in front of Sevilla.