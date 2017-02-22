It was like ice hockey - Monaco vice-president stunned by Champions League clash

Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev compared Tuesday's stunning Champions League result at Manchester City to ice hockey, while he insisted the last-16 tie is not over.

It was a night to remember at Etihad Stadium as City came from behind to trump Monaco 5-3 in a first-leg thriller.

Monaco were in the box seat at half-time, leading 2-1, before Radamel Falcao scored his second to restore the visitors' lead just past the hour-mark, having missed a penalty 11 minutes earlier.

However, the Ligue 1 leaders faded late as City scored three unanswered goals in 11 minutes, but Vasilyev could not fault the French side.

"I'm disappointed with the result but very proud of my players. They gave everything," he said.

"Qualification is difficult but it is possible. It's a great demonstration for the level of the Ligue 1.

"The fans of football have surely feasted. I had never seen a score like that, it looked like ice hockey."

Monaco will welcome City to Stade Louis II for the return leg on March 15.