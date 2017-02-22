Deportivo Saprissa 0 Pachuca 0: Champions League quarter-final evenly poised

The CONCACAF Champions League quarter-final between Deportivo Saprissa and Pachuca is in the balance after a goalless first leg.

Saprissa and Pachuca both qualified for the last eight as group winners, having not lost a match.

And Saprissa and Pachuca stayed undefeated in this season's competition following Tuesday's stalemate at Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Ayma in San Jose, Costa Rica.

Pachuca will return home to Mexico for the return leg on February 28.