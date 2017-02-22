Related

Demirbay earns two-year Hoffenheim extension

22 February 2017 15:56

Kerem Demirbay has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at Hoffenheim until 2021 after a strong start to life at the club.

The 23-year-old joined from Hamburg in a reported £1.5 million deal in July 2016 after spending the previous two campaigns on loan at Kaiserslautern and Fortuna Dusseldorf in the second tier.

So far the midfielder has enjoyed a seamless transition to top-flight football, making 15 starts from a possible 21 for a Hoffenheim side sitting fourth in the Bundesliga.

Demirbay has three goals and five assists in the league this term and is one of several younger players to have caught the eye for Hoffenheim, alongside Nadiem Amiri, Jeremy Toljan and Niklas Sule, the latter of whom is set to join Bayern Munich at the end of the season. 

Upon signing his new deal, Demirbay was quick to thank Hoffenheim for the faith they have shown in him.

He said: "That I have got to this elite level so fast was a dream of mine, but it's so unexpected.

"I believed in that, of course, but the Hoffenheim environment and the trust they've placed in me from the start have naturally given me a real boost."

