Champions League quarter-finals still possible for Monaco, says Silva

Bernardo Silva is not giving up on qualification for the Champions League quarter-finals, despite Monaco's breathtaking defeat at Manchester City.

Monaco twice surrendered a lead as hosts City came from behind to win 5-3 in the first leg of the last-16 tie on Tuesday.

Silva and Co. led 2-1 at half-time and 3-2 with 29 minutes remaining before City rallied to swing the tie back in their favour ahead of the return leg on March 15.

However, Silva was upbeat about Monaco's chances of progression post-match.

"We knew we had a very strong team, it's not easy to play in Manchester City. I think we played well for the first 60 minutes," he told beIN Sports.

"After that, we were not able to maintain this advantage, unfortunately.

"For the match at home, it is possible. You have to score two goals and not allow a lot. We will see.

"The two goals we get on the corner are avoidable. Without that, we would still have our say on the game. But I think we had a good game."