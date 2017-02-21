Wenger denies using Sanchez was risky

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger denied introducing Alexis Sanchez off the bench against Sutton United was a risk.

The Frenchman made the seemingly strange decision to bring on the Chile international in the 74th minute, with his side leading 2-0 in the FA Cup.

Wenger's side closed out their two-goal victory on Monday to set up a quarter-final clash with Lincoln City.

The 67-year-old later said he was always confident Sanchez could deal with game time off the bench.

"He is a guy who has a strong body," he said.

"I think on this pitch it is the guy who does not have good co-ordination, who is heavy on his feet, who is in trouble.

"Alexis is more a guy who has very good co-ordination, he is light on his feet. I don't think it was a risk."

Arsenal are next in action with a clash against Liverpool on March 4 before they look to overturn a four-goal deficit at home to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.