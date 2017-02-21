Wenger denies using Sanchez was risky

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger denied introducing Alexis Sanchez off the bench against Sutton United was a risk.
The Frenchman made the seemingly strange decision to bring on the Chile international in the 74th minute, with his side leading 2-0 in the FA Cup.
Wenger's side closed out their two-goal victory on Monday to set up a quarter-final clash with Lincoln City.
The 67-year-old later said he was always confident Sanchez could deal with game time off the bench.
"He is a guy who has a strong body," he said.
"I think on this pitch it is the guy who does not have good co-ordination, who is heavy on his feet, who is in trouble.
"Alexis is more a guy who has very good co-ordination, he is light on his feet. I don't think it was a risk."
Arsenal are next in action with a clash against Liverpool on March 4 before they look to overturn a four-goal deficit at home to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.
|#
|Player
|Bookings
|1
|R. Worner
|27
|S. Downer
|4
|D. Beckwith
|2
|K. Amankwaah
|15
|C. Eastmond
|8
|B. Gomis
|16
|N. Bailey
|6
|J. Collins
|21
|R. Deacon
|12
|A. May
|24
|M. Biamou
|Coach: P. Doswell
|#
|Player
|Bookings
|13
|D. Ospina
|18
|Nacho Monreal
|20
|S. Mustafi
|5
|Gabriel Paulista
|16
|R. Holding
|29
|G. Xhaka
|24'
|35
|Mohamed Elneny
|31
|J. Reine-Adelaide
|40'
|14
|T. Walcott
|55'
|9
|Lucas Pérez
|26'
|17
|A. Iwobi
|Coach: A. Wenger
|#
|Player
|Bookings
|17
|
for D. Beckwith 70'
|7
|
for A. May 71'
|10
|
for M. Biamou 82'
|5
|19
|28
|29
|#
|Player
|Bookings
|15
|
for Mohamed Elneny 46'
|7
|
for A. Iwobi 74'
|55
|
for J. Reine-Adelaide 74'
|2
|3
|4
|26
