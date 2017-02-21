Related

Tite: I wish Messi was born in Brazil

21 February 2017 03:59

Tite admits he wishes Argentina star Lionel Messi was born in Brazil so he could play for the national team.

Messi, 29, is still waiting for a first major title with his nation, but has won numerous crowns with Barcelona to go with five Ballon d'Or trophies and other individual achievements.

While Brazil's rivalry with Argentina may be fierce, Tite said he admired the Barca maestro.

"Yes, I would have wanted Messi to be born in Brazil," he told AS.

"Regardless of the great rivalry between Brazil and Argentina, one only rivals who he admires. And we have an admiration for the Argentine.

"Messi is awesome. His creative ability is extraordinary, outside of normal patterns. He manages to see what others don't."

Messi is regularly compared to Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo, who is considered his greatest rival for title of world's best player.

But Tite said the two were very different, and would have demolished teams if they played together.

"They're different styles – one is a scoring striker, finisher. The other is playful, creative and magical," he said.

He added: "The two on the same team would have destroyed rivals."

Facebook