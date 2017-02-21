Related

Sampaoli noncommittal on Sevilla future despite contract offer

21 February 2017 17:04

Amid speculation linking him with Barcelona, Jorge Sampaoli has declined to publicly commit his future to Sevilla, despite being offered a new contract.

The Argentine only arrived at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in June, inking a deal lasting until the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

But he has greatly impressed since succeeding Unai Emery, guiding the team to third in LaLiga, just three points behinds leaders Real Madrid and two back from second-placed Barcelona.

His Barca counterpart Luis Enrique, out of contract at the end of the season and yet to give an indication he wishes to extend his stay, is expected in some quarters to vacate the Camp Nou hot seat. 

Asked last week about the speculation linking him with a move from Andalusia to Catalonia, Sampaoli said "you never know".

And addressing the media ahead of the first leg of Sevilla's Champions League round-of-16 tie against Leicester City on Wednesday, the former Chile boss offered little indication that being offered new, extended terms would secure his allegiance.

"I'm pleased that the club want to renew my contract but I only want to live in the moment so it's difficult to think about the future when the present is so exciting," he said.

"We have the chance to be among the best eight teams in Europe and that's more important than the future."

 

Primera División table

# Team MP D P
1 Real Madrid 21 +38 52
2 Barcelona 23 +44 51
3 Sevilla 23 +18 49
4 Atlético Madrid 23 +24 45
5 Real Sociedad 23 +4 41
6 Villarreal 23 +15 39
7 Eibar 23 +5 35
8 Athletic Club 23 +0 35
9 Celta de Vigo 22 +0 33
10 Espanyol 23 -1 32
11 Deportivo Alavés 23 -6 30
12 Las Palmas 23 -3 28
13 Málaga 23 -6 26
14 Real Betis 22 -13 24
15 Valencia 22 -9 23
16 Deportivo La C… 22 -9 19
17 Leganés 23 -23 18
18 Sporting Gijón 23 -22 16
19 Granada 23 -28 16
20 Osasuna 23 -28 10

