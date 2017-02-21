Related

Rooney returns to United training

21 February 2017 13:37

Wayne Rooney has returned to training ahead of Manchester United's Europa League clash with Saint-Etienne on Wednesday.

The United captain has been out with what manager Jose Mourinho described as "a small muscular injury", missing the last-32 first leg against the Ligue 1 side as well as an FA Cup win at Blackburn Rovers.

Mourinho had suggested Rooney would not be available to face Saint-Etienne as he had not trained with the first team, while he remains a doubt for the EFL Cup final against Southampton on Sunday.

But the England international was back in training on Tuesday, working with nine others - including Chris Smalling, Marcus Rashford and Henrikh Mkhitaryan - away from the main group.

United lead Saint-Etienne 3-0 after the first leg at Old Trafford, where Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a hat-trick.

