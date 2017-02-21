Porto´s home comforts, shot-shy Leicester & Sevilla meet - Champions League in Opta numbers

The knockout stages of the Champions League continue on Wednesday with the final two last-16 first legs.

Juventus travel to Porto, aiming to take their domestic dominance onto the European stage, where goalkeeping icons Gianluigi Buffon and Iker Casillas will go head-to-head.

Meanwhile, Leicester City's Champions League adventure goes on as Claudio Ranieri's Premier League strugglers go to Sevilla.

Here we look at the numbers involved in these ties, courtesy of Opta.

Porto v Juventus

5 - No Italian side has won any of their last five trips to Porto in the Champions League (four draws followed by a loss). The last victory dates back to March 1993 (Porto 0-1 AC Milan).

1 - Porto have lost only one of their 14 Champions League knockout games at home (W7 D6), it was against Manchester United in April 2009 (0-1).

3 - Porto have kept a clean sheet in each of their last three Champions League games, the longest current run among all 16 teams left in this season's competition.

3 - Juventus are the only team to have won all three of their Champions League away games this season (eight goals scored, one conceded), their best ever run of victories on the road in the competition.

2 - No team conceded fewer goals than Juventus in this season's group stages (two in six games).

Sevilla v Leicester City

0 - Leicester have never beaten Spanish opposition in European competition (D1 L3), with all games coming against Atletico Madrid (1961/62 Cup Winners Cup and 1997/98 UEFA Cup).

5 - Sevilla have kept more clean sheets than any other side in this season's Champions League (five in six games).

7 - However, Sevilla and Leicester City only scored seven goals in the group stages, the lowest tally among teams left in this season's competition alongside Atletico Madrid.

83 - 83% of goals conceded by Leicester in this season's competition came in their final group game (5/6), when they were already guaranteed of top spot.

459 - Only Marco Verratti has completed more passes (479) than Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi (459) in this season's Champions League.