Pique: Barcelona were in deep s*** when Luis Enrique arrived

Gerard Pique has backed Luis Enrique in the wake of recent criticism and has stressed Barcelona were in deep trouble when their current coach arrived in 2014.

The 46-year-old replaced Gerardo Martino as the man in charge at Camp Nou after a disappointing 2013-14 campaign and led the Catalans to the treble in his first season in charge.

Barcelona have been far less impressive this term, though, and Luis Enrique has come under fire following their 4-0 Champions League defeat at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain.

Nevertheless, Pique is adamant the squad are still fully behind their coach regardless of their recent struggles.

"When the coach arrived, we were in the absolute s*** and with him we won the treble," Pique said.

"It would be good if people looked back and saw all the work he has put in. We are with him until the death.

"We are all together trying to overcome this difficult moment.

"We are still alive in three competitions and we have a chance in all three, even if it will not be easy in the Champions League.

"But we have been in worse situations in the past. We are focused on finding solutions."