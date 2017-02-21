Nuno confident Porto can beat Juventus

Porto coach Nuno Espirito Santo says the experience of beating Roma in this season's Champions League qualifiers can inspire them to another Italian scalp in their last-16 tie with Juventus.

The Portuguese giants saw off Roma 4-1 on aggregate in the qualifiers and reached the knockout rounds, despite a stuttering start to their group campaign which landed just a point from their opening two games.

Having ended the first stage in good form, and winning each of their last six matches before facing the Italian champions, Nuno is confident that Porto can push Juve all the way.

"This is a huge match between two great European clubs," Nuno stated at a news conference.

"We have our sights set on victory and we are improving all the time. A full stadium will help our cause no doubt. The fans will be coming in their droves to cheer us on for the win.

"Roma are a great Italian side and we got the better of them. Clearly even then I believed we'd be here fighting for the quarter-finals.

"Since August, after the Champions League play-offs, we were in quite a difficult situation, but we overcame many challenges and consistently raised our game.

"We are now in a perfect position to take on Juventus. We feel ready and are determined to beat them."

Andre Silva, meanwhile, was equally optimistic about Porto's chances, even if he acknowledged Juventus are a force to be reckoned with.

"We have done our homework on Juventus. They are a top side and very hard to beat with a dangerous forward line," the striker added.

"They have great players, but then so do we. We know how to click as a team, to change systems of play and react to certain situations.

"We will look to apply the pressure from the first whistle tomorrow, but we must also focus on our defending and hope that things go right for us. We are confident of winning."