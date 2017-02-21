Like Cantona, Ibrahimovic embraces United pressure - Giggs

Ryan Giggs has acknowledged there are parallels between his former Manchester United team-mate Eric Cantona and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Ibrahimovic has impressed since arriving at Old Trafford on a free transfer in July, netting 15 goals in 24 Premier League appearances.

Cantona had a marked impact on United following his move from Leeds in 1992, helping the team to win the first league title of Alex Ferguson's reign.

And, like Ibrahimovic, the French forward was famed for his outspoken character and considerable ego, although the Swede has arrived in England in the twilight of his career.

"I think there's similarities because of that confidence they have in their own ability and the goals that they have scored," Giggs said.

"It didn't faze Eric or Ibrahimovic coming to United and being the number one player.

"Even when they are playing well and getting all the adoration, they don't get carried away.

"It's their job and you can see that he is a good professional, he is always fit and at his age to play centre-forward and to produce the goals he is producing is unbelievable."

Ibrahimovic, who scored the winner as United came from behind to beat Blackburn 2-1 in the FA Cup on Sunday, could be back in action away to Saint-Etienne in the Europa League on Wednesday, followed by the EFL Cup final against Southampton on Sunday.