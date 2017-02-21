Kane hopes Spurs can get used to Wembley

Harry Kane has urged Tottenham to become comfortable playing at Wembley, starting with the Europa League tie against Gent on Thursday.
Spurs could find themselves playing all of their home matches at the national stadium next season or in 2018-19, as work on a gleaming new home, which involves deconstructing and reducing the capacity of White Hart Lane, progresses.
Tottenham are reportedly yet to activate their option to take up residence at the nearby venue in north London for the 2017-18 campaign.
Mauricio Pochettino's team failed to convince while playing Champions League matches at Wembley earlier this season, losing their first two home games to Monaco and Bayer Leverkusen respectively as they dropped into the Europa League.
Spurs return to the 90,000-capacity arena this week attempting to overturn a 1-0 aggregate deficit in the round-of-32 tie with Belgian side Gent.
And Kane, already accustomed to playing at Wembley with England, knows it is in the team's interests to acclimatise.
"We've got to try to make it our home," he said.
"We don't know what we're doing next season, we could be there, so we want to make it as good for us as possible, try to win as many games there as we can and get that confidence going.
"The more we play there the further we'll be going in competitions, so it's important that we try and do that.
"We had a little taste for it in the Champions League, we won our last game we played there against CSKA Moscow," he added, referring to a 3-1 victory in Tottenham's final Group E game.
"We go again on Thursday and if we can get a good feeling there, get used to it, play our style of football, then obviously the more games we play there the better it will be for us, the more used to the surroundings we'll be."
