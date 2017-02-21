Championship Review: Huddersfield boost top-two hopes, Wednesday beaten

Huddersfield Town recorded a sixth consecutive Championship win with a 1-0 home victory over play-off rivals Reading that boosted their automatic promotion hopes.
Having held Manchester City in the FA Cup on Saturday, David Wagner's side continued their impressive form and cut the gap to second-placed Brighton and Hove Albion.
Fellow top-six side Sheffield Wednesday suffered a 2-1 defeat at home to Brentford, who lost Josh McEachran to a serious looking injury.
It was a result that Derby County failed to take advantage of as they were held by Burton Albion, while QPR beat relegation-threatened Wigan Athletic.
TABLE: @htafcdotcom have closed the gap to second-placed @OfficialBHAFC to four points.@BrentfordFC and @QPRFC both climb. pic.twitter.com/q6H9UrMQJg— Sky Bet Championship (@SkyBetChamp) February 21, 2017
PHILIP TAKES TOP BILLING
The Terriers had to be patient in their pursuit of a victory that leaves them four points behind Brighton and five shy of leaders Newcastle United.
It was Philip Billing who grabbed the winner eight minutes from time after some hesitant Reading defending.
The defeat ended Reading's six-game unbeaten run and next up for them is a trip to Brighton.
81' GOAL #htafc 1-0 #readingfc: @BillingPhilip SCORES! (AT) pic.twitter.com/o1IfKhz1iD— Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) February 21, 2017
BEES STING OWLS
While their Yorkshire rivals were staking a claim for a top-two spot, Wednesday's own Premier League ambitions suffered a blow.
A win would have moved them 10 points clear of seventh-placed Norwich, but some slack set-piece defending cost them dear for both of Brentford's goals in the first half.
And so Fernando Forestieri's late curler was merely a consolation as their four-game winning streak came to a halt.
The Bees' Hillsborough triumph was somewhat overshadowed by McEachran being forced off on a stretcher before the interval.
45+5' Real concern for Josh McEachran here, physios from both sides on the pitch treating him now (0-2)— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) February 21, 2017
OUT FOR THE COUNTY?
Derby's last two games before the visit of Burton had seen them score six goals and concede seven, so naturally it ended 0-0 on Tuesday.
The result moved them a point closer to the play-off spots courtesy of Wednesday's loss, but the 10-point gap looks sizeable for a side who have not won in four matches.
For the Brewers it was a point nearer to safety, with 22nd-placed Wigan losing 2-1 at QPR.
