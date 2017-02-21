Article

Bayer Leverkusen 2 Atletico Madrid 4: Simeone´s side in control

21 February 2017 22:51

Atletico Madrid are in pole position for a Champions League quarter-final berth after recording a 4-2 win over Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of their last-16 tie at the BayArena.

Leverkusen were gunning for revenge after their European elimination at the hands of Atleti in 2014-15, and they had every reason to be confident following an eight-game unbeaten run in the Champions League, with only Real Madrid on a longer streak.

However, the visitors made an electric start, Saul Niguez and Antoine Griezmann putting them two goals up at half-time, before Karim Bellarabi pulled one back early in the second half.

Stefan Savic's own-goal after a Kevin Gameiro penalty prompted a late onslaught from Leverkusen, but Atleti were always dangerous on the break and Fernando Torres' late header restored their two-goal cushion.

A heavy home defeat leaves Leverkusen's chances of progression hanging by a thread in an underwhelming season that has seen head coach Roger Schmidt fight off reports that he could be sacked.

Diego Simeone's side have also struggled to replicate their best form this term, and their new-found defensive frailties were on display again, but a scintillating attacking display bodes well for the weekend's clash with Barcelona.

Atletico immediately pinned Leverkusen back in their half from the off and came close to opening the scoring twice in rapid succession after just 12 minutes. 

Griezmann first called goalkeeper Bernd Leno into action with a low show from a narrow angle, before Wendell hit his own crossbar moments later with a clumsy clearance after Filipe Luis' cross from the left.

There was no such escape for the hosts five minutes later, however, as Saul handed Atletico the lead with a stunning strike, cutting inside onto his favoured left foot and curling a beautiful shot into the top corner past the helpless Leno.

Things went from bad to worse for Leverkusen as Aleksandar Dragovic inadvertently sent Gameiro on his way with a poor clearance on the halfway line and the Frenchman raced clear before setting up Griezmann for a composed finish inside the box.

Griezmann should have made it three following more good work from Gameiro after yet another rapid counter-attack, but Leno pulled off a sharp save to deny him.

Leverkusen seemed emboldened by that lifeline and Bellarabi gave them hope when he pounced on Benjamin Henrichs's low cross from the right and beat goalkeeper Miguel Angel Moya with a clever finish in the far corner.

Gameiro rattled the crossbar soon after as Leverkusen's vulnerability on the break was laid bare and the France striker had his goal in the 58th minute - slamming home from the penalty spot after he was hauled to the floor by Dragovic.

Again Schmidt's side were back in the contest when Moya could only palm a cross into Savic's shins and the ball bobbled home, but Leverkusen's desperation to level the tie would ultimately cost them.

Torres dealt Leverkusen a hammer blow with five minutes left on the clock, heading smartly across Leno and in from a sublime Sime Vrsaljko cross to give last season's runners-up control of this tie.

 

KEY OPTA STATS

- Antoine Griezmann has scored 11 times for Atletico Madrid since the start of last season’s Champions League, six more than any other player for the club.
- Atletico scored four goals in an away Champions League match for the first time since September 1996 (4-1 v Widzew Lodz).
- All five of Saul Niguez’s Champions League goals have been the opening goal of those games.
- Karim Bellarabi scored his first Champions League goal since March 2012 (7-1 loss to Barcelona).

- Kai Havertz became the youngest starter for Bayer Leverkusen in a Champions League match (17y 255d) and the second youngest German to do so after Julian Draxler.

Sponsored links

Wednesday 22 February

00:24 Schmidt: It is easy to see how Atletico Madrid have reached two finals in three years
00:19 Falcao penalty miss was key – Jardim
00:00 Guardiola: If one team can score a thousand, million goals it is Monaco

Tuesday 21 February

23:51 Griezmann hails ´brilliant´ Gameiro as Atletico see off Leverkusen
23:44 Simeone all smiles after Atletico dismantle Leverkusen
23:43 Spot-kick revision pays off for Caballero
23:36 Championship Review: Huddersfield boost top-two hopes, Wednesday beaten
23:33 Toprak laments bad result as Leverkusen lose at home to Atletico
23:19 Aguero grapples for glory as strikers shine in Manchester City v Monaco
22:51 Bayer Leverkusen 2 Atletico Madrid 4: Simeone´s side in control
22:46 Manchester City 5 Monaco 3: Guardiola´s side prevail in all-time classic
21:29 AFC Champions League Review: Al Rayyan and Al Ahli off to winning starts
21:24 Ranieri: Sevilla game can be a turning point for Leicester
21:07 Allegri confirms Bonucci absence after row
20:41 Nuno confident Porto can beat Juventus
20:36 Matthaus encourages Gotze to stay at Dortmund
19:54 Martial: I love Manchester United and I want to stay
19:09 I would never force out Manchester United legend Rooney - Mourinho
18:58 Anderlecht insist Tielemans not leaving on the cheap
18:35 Leicester can´t afford to live in the past, warns Sampaoli
18:24 Porto´s home comforts, shot-shy Leicester & Sevilla meet - Champions League in Opta numbers
18:00 Puyol backs Barcelona for Champions League miracle
17:57 Sutton´s pie-munching keeper Shaw resigns
17:40 Coyle leaves struggling Blackburn
17:04 Sampaoli noncommittal on Sevilla future despite contract offer
16:57 Higuain backs Dybala to become ´among the best in the world´
16:54 Ancelotti escapes punishment for middle finger
16:46 Pie-eating Sutton goalkeeper´s antics under investigation
15:53 AFC Champions League Review: 2014 winners Wanderers thrashed, Hulk inspires 10 men
14:41 Zidane reveals Ronaldo´s favourite position
14:30 Lippi backs Allegri for Juve stay
14:21 Zidane: Isco knows I love him
13:37 Rooney returns to United training
12:51 Higuain confident Juventus can win Champions League
12:15 Giggs the dream pro-am partner for Manchester United fanatic McIlroy
11:09 Kane hopes Spurs can get used to Wembley
09:55 Hazard: I gave everything to come back
09:32 Like Cantona, Ibrahimovic embraces United pressure - Giggs
07:32 Wenger: Perez deserves more chances
06:11 Wenger denies using Sanchez was risky
03:59 Tite: I wish Messi was born in Brazil
02:47 Jardim praises ´great striker´ Falcao
02:30 Reported Barcelona target Sampaoli offered Sevilla extension
01:36 ´Angry´ Messi didn´t celebrate because of criticism – Bauza
00:51 ´He is going to have to do it himself´ – Guardiola backs Aguero
00:34 Toure backs Sterling and Sane for the top
00:15 Pique: Barcelona were in deep s*** when Luis Enrique arrived
00:04 Thoughts of Bayern mauling stopped Wenger from enjoying Arsenal FA Cup win

Monday 20 February

23:06 Sutton United 0 Arsenal 2: Perez and Walcott break minnows´ stern resolve
22:24 Walcott brings up 100 goals for Arsenal
21:30 Simeone will make late Oblak call for Leverkusen clash
20:08 AFC Champions League Review: In-form El Arabi gives Lekhwiya dream start, Diop saves Al Ahli
20:03 Fabinho disagrees with Guardiola over favourites tag
19:36 Guardiola hails Bielsa as best in the world
19:34 Jardim insists Monaco will not change style for Manchester City clash
19:09 Clattenburg´s Premier League career not over yet
18:55 Dortmund could renew Tuchel deal
18:52 Chicharito return to form boosts Schmidt´s Leverkusen for Atletico test
18:17 Iniesta sees Verratti as his successor - Matuidi
17:42 Ramos did not make history at Sevilla like me - Alves questions Real Madrid captain
17:18 Vertonghen feels Tottenham deserve silverware
17:04 Agent denies Lucas Perez exit claims
16:52 Barcelona forward Neymar to stand trial after losing appeal
16:42 City history can´t compare to United, Liverpool – De Bruyne wants to make Champions League impressio
16:31 Europa League the priority for United´s Mata as EFL Cup final looms
16:14 Winning the FA Cup ´may not save Wenger´
16:03 Falcao perfect for ´killers´ Monaco - Guardiola wary of Champions League threat to Manchester City
15:46 Ancelotti asked to explain middle finger gesture
15:24 Ribery closing in on Bayern Munich return
15:17 Nani eager for improving Valencia to tackle Real Madrid
14:43 Rashford eyes Chelsea revenge after huge FA Cup draw
14:31 Glorious Griezmann and Aguero´s knockout drought - Champions League in Opta numbers
14:06 Otamendi´s agent talks up Real Madrid switch
13:50 He has to get used to it – Montella reacts to Bacca boos
13:38 Low hopes to discover Germany´s Luis Suarez
13:09 Mourinho unsure if Rooney will recover for EFL Cup final
12:54 Rami rejects talk of Marseille switch
12:39 Tarnat tips Manchester City´s Sane to become Germany star
12:30 I don´t see why he should quit - Begovic tips Terry to continue
11:42 PSG ´weakened´ without Ibrahimovic, claims Monaco´s Bakayoko
11:26 Low believes in ´locksmith´ Gotze
11:16 No pain, no gain for Cristiano Ronaldo
11:02 Barcelona have no idea how to treat players - Dani Alves slams Camp Nou board
10:40 Low: Germany´s youngsters must be good enough to beat Messi and Ronaldo
08:51 Mandorlini replaces Juric at Genoa
08:19 Liverpool could face ´new´ Leicester – Klopp
08:00 Corchia excited by Bielsa arrival but Lille future remains uncertain
07:04 Wenger: I threw up after first loss as coach
05:00 Conte wants fairytale finish for Terry
03:44 Iniesta: Barcelona haven´t lost faith in Luis Enrique
01:56 Mourinho knew Ibrahimovic would be ´massive´ for United
01:50 Ter Stegen doesn´t understand Barcelona fans whistling
01:27 ´He is doing a fantastic job´ – Bartomeu backs Luis Enrique
01:04 Guardiola slams ´unacceptable´ Wenger treatment
00:59 Spalletti: Roma goal machine Dzeko now believes he´s world class
00:26 Emery refuses to blame referee after PSG are held
00:17 Montella dedicates AC Milan win to Berlusconi
00:07 The players don´t need whistles – Luis Enrique hits out at fans

Facebook