AFC Champions League Review: Al Rayyan and Al Ahli off to winning starts

Zob Ahan held Al Ain to a 1-1 draw in Tuesday's AFC Champions League Group C encounter at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium.
The Iranian side appeared to be on their way to an away victory following Jerry Bengtson's 57th-minute strike, but Ismail Ahmed restored parity with 15 minutes left as it ended all square.
Elsewhere in the group, Al Ahli saw off Bunyodkor 2-0 to go top after matchday one.
Omar Al Soma handed his side the start they were after when he opened the scoring after just 13 minutes, with Salman Muwashar effectively putting the match to bed early in the second half after some good work from Ioannis Fetfatzidis.
.@ALAHLI_FC are at the top of Group C after the first round of matches! #ACL2017 pic.twitter.com/cqcgJyhPt5— AFC Champions League (@TheAFCCL) February 21, 2017
VICTOR AND VIERA COMBINE TO SINK AL WAHDA
Al Rayyan got their Group D campaign underway with a 2-1 home win over Al Wahda.
Gonzalo Viera gave the hosts an early lead when he found the net with a header from close range following a corner, only for Rim Chang-Woo to equalise 10 minutes before half-time after a cross from Ismail Matar.
Victor Caceres ensured Al Rayyan emerged victorious, though, heading home after an assist from Viera.
Here's a look at the Group D standings after Matchday 1 of the #ACL2017 Group Stage! pic.twitter.com/KwYEGWMpJH— AFC Champions League (@TheAFCCL) February 21, 2017
LATE TWIST IN MUSCAT
Persepolis had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Al Hilal at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex.
Mohsen Mosalman opened the scoring halfway through the first half, but Carlos Eduardo salvaged a draw for the visitors with a well-taken goal eight minutes before the final whistle.
