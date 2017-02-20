Vertonghen feels Tottenham deserve silverware

Jan Vertonghen is desperate for silverware with Tottenham and believes they have made significant progress over the past few years.

Spurs came close to lifting a trophy twice in recent seasons, challenging for the Premier League title right until the very end in 2015-16, after losing the EFL Cup final to Chelsea the year before.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are still in the race for the Europa League and FA Cup this term, though, and Vertonghen hopes they will win a major trophy at last.

"I think this team and the technical staff deserve a trophy with this club," the Belgium international told Standard Sport.

"I won some silverware when I was at Ajax and it is the best thing there is in football.

"We played the Capital One Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley two years ago [which Chelsea won 2-0] and we want more of that. We are a lot stronger than then.

"The manager understands the importance of the Europa League and the FA Cup and it is good we take them very seriously. We want to win both and compete in the las well. Our team is fit enough to cope with that."

Pochettino's men host Gent on Thursday seeking to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit in the last 32 of the Europa League.