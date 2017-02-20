Related

Article

Ter Stegen doesn´t understand Barcelona fans whistling

20 February 2017 01:50

Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen questioned Barcelona's supporters after the under-fire Spanish champions were jeered by their own fans at Camp Nou on Sunday.

Lionel Messi bagged a brace, including a 90th-minute penalty, to spare Barca's blushes in a 2-1 LaLiga win at home to Leganes.

Pressure was on head coach Luis Enrique and Co. from the outset following the 4-0 Champions League humbling against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, and Barca fans made their feelings known throughout the contest.

"I don't understand it, the most important thing is that we have won after a very difficult week for everyone," said Ter Stegen, whose error gifted Leganes a 71st-minute equaliser.

"We need the fans, especially at home because we win and lose together."

Barca were far from convincing against Leganes but the defending champions managed to emerge triumphant as they closed within a point of leaders Real Madrid, who have two matches in hand.

"There are always things we can improve on but that is normal in football," Ter Stegen continued.

"We have to turn our attention to recovering now because next week we have a very important match."

Sponsored links

Monday 20 February

01:56 Mourinho knew Ibrahimovic would be ´massive´ for United
01:50 Ter Stegen doesn´t understand Barcelona fans whistling
01:27 ´He is doing a fantastic job´ – Bartomeu backs Luis Enrique
01:04 Guardiola slams ´unacceptable´ Wenger treatment
00:59 Spalletti: Roma goal machine Dzeko now believes he´s world class
00:26 Emery refuses to blame referee after PSG are held
00:17 Montella dedicates AC Milan win to Berlusconi
00:07 The players don´t need whistles – Luis Enrique hits out at fans

Sunday 19 February

23:47 Brazilian game called off due to TV dispute
23:20 Chelsea are already Premier League champions, says United boss Mourinho
23:02 Barcelona 2 Leganes 1: Late Messi penalty spares Ter Stegen´s blushes
22:56 Paris Saint-Germain 0 Toulouse 0: Champions spill valuable points
22:46 AC Milan 2 Fiorentina 1: Deulofeu strike keeps European hopes alive
20:09 Attitude got Man United through - Mourinho
19:59 Roma 4 Torino 1: Dzeko strikes again
19:44 Lincoln face Sutton or Arsenal in FA Cup quarter-finals, Chelsea host Man United
19:40 Neuer slams Jarstein after brawl
19:12 Blackburn Rovers 1 Manchester United 2: Substitutes Pogba and Ibrahimovic combine for late winner
18:26 Inter insist Perisic going nowhere, rule out move for Verratti
18:06 Borussia Monchengladbach 1 RB Leipzig 2: Forsberg and Werner reignite title bid
17:56 Training-ground meetings paid dividends - Pochettino
17:50 I´m trying to find a team - Berbatov open to offers
17:46 Inspired by Zeman´s return, Pescara hammer Genoa 5-0
17:33 Gabigol wants to make history after Inter breakthrough
17:27 Chievo 1 Napoli 3: Sarri´s men bounce back from Champions League disappoitment
17:16 Alfonso Perez calls for Pique to quit international football over political beliefs
17:12 Benatia refuses to question Allegri´s decisions
16:59 Fulham 0 Tottenham 3: Kane hat-trick fires Spurs into quarter-finals
16:32 Oblak return boosts Atletico ahead of Leverkusen trip
15:49 Gabigol and Inter ready to feast on success after late winner
14:41 Bologna 0 Inter 1: Gabigol gets belated lift-off in Serie A
13:17 Still no Mascherano or Arda for Barcelona
12:19 Bielsa appointed Lille boss from next season
11:03 Janssen determined to make the grade at Tottenham
10:15 Stones missing Kompany influence at Manchester City - Ferdinand
09:41 Central Coast Mariners 0 Melbourne Victory 3: Muscat´s men cruise to win
07:41 David Villa sent off after video replay
04:21 Favre not blaming Balotelli for latest red card
03:18 ´It is my future at stake´ – Isco could leave Real Madrid
02:59 Smalling desperate for Ibrahimovic stay
01:54 ´He will be here for sure´ - Mourinho rules out Shaw exit
01:26 Wenger not ready for retirement, wants Arsenal stay
00:50 Pogba will soon look cheap, claims Manchester United boss Mourinho
00:35 Casilla defends under-fire Navas
00:22 Isco ´happy and committed´ at Real Madrid – Zidane

Saturday 18 February

23:48 Middle finger gesture was because I was spat at - Ancelotti
23:30 Leicester must learn from Millwall´s ´gladiators´ – Ranieri
23:16 Sevilla 2 Eibar 0: Sampaoli´s side move up to second
22:49 Lorient 0 Nice 1: Balotelli sent off as visitors go second
22:42 Too early to talk about Chelsea double – Conte
22:19 Conte delighted with Chelsea´s fringe players
21:32 Foreign players don´t expect cup upsets – Terry
20:48 Bale eyes top form and titles after scoring on Real Madrid comeback
20:40 Watzke received death threats after Leipzig match
20:32 Wolves 0 Chelsea 2: Pedro and Costa send Conte´s men through
20:15 Zidane reveals what he whispered to Bale before comeback goal
20:03 Dardai hits out at ´Bayern bonus´ after late equaliser
19:59 Ancelotti adamant Bayern deserved controversial equaliser
19:42 Ronaldo was not getting anxious, insists Zidane
19:24 Kompany injury not serious, says Manchester City boss Guardiola
19:24 Kompany injury not serious, says Manchester City boss Guardiola
19:19 Ranieri: 10-man Millwall were better than us
19:10 Piszczek represents everything Borussia Dortmund stand for - Tuchel
19:09 Championship Review: Brighton back top, Wednesday capitalise on Norwich slip
19:07 ´Vamosss!!!´ - Bale ecstatic after scoring on Real Madrid return
18:58 Favourites tag weighed heavily on Burnley in Lincoln loss, says Dyche
18:32 Simeone delighted with Gameiro´s ruthless cameo
18:24 Millwall 1 Leicester City 0: Cummings wins it for 10-man Lions
18:19 Middlesbrough 3 Oxford United 2: Stuani rescues Boro after minute of mayhem
18:12 Real Madrid 2 Espanyol 0: Bale scores on comeback as hosts extend lead
17:51 Huddersfield Town 0 Manchester City 0: No pep from Guardiola´s men in cup stalemate
17:43 Hertha Berlin 1 Bayern Munich 1: Lewandowski rescues champions with last kick
17:39 Barton denies trying to force Rhead red and accuses Lincoln of play-acting
17:25 Borussia Dortmund 3 Wolfsburg 0: Piszczek stars with Yellow Wall absent
16:23 Cowley brothers marvel at Lincoln´s FA Cup heroics
16:18 Violence in the stands mars Tigres victory
15:56 Raggett ´lost for words´ after sending Lincoln into FA Cup quarter-finals
15:48 Gameiro dedicates hat-trick to grandmother
15:42 Burnley 0 Lincoln City 1: Raggett puts non-league heroes in FA Cup dreamland
15:33 Gameiro hits fastest LaLiga hat-trick in 22 years
15:15 Big-money signing Krychowiak to play with PSG reserves
14:58 Sporting Gijon 1 Atletico Madrid 4: Stunning Gameiro hat-trick snatches victory
14:33 A-League Review: Derby defeat for Sydney, Melbourne City cruise to victory
14:26 Barcelona results ´irrelevant´ to Luis Enrique´s future
14:04 Montella backs Donnarumma for Ballon d´Or
13:49 Bournemouth congratulate Arter on birth of daughter
12:46 Loftus-Cheek confident his Chelsea chance will come
11:58 Rashford still part of Mourinho´s plans - Brown
11:47 Klopp confirms Liverpool transfer plans are already underway
11:23 No chance of Jesus joining Inter, says agent
10:36 Dani Alves: If anyone can come back, it´s the Barcelona machines
10:01 Purslow stepping down from Chelsea role
08:09 Redknapp: Tottenham will win Premier League within four years
07:27 Buffon one of the greatest of all time - Casillas
05:49 Winning over happiness for Chelsea´s Conte
03:25 Manchester City can still win Premier League - Gundogan
02:59 Ferdinand backs Keane to re-sign with United like Pogba
02:23 Pochettino: Janssen must do more at Tottenham
01:56 Marotta: Juve signing Verratti unrealistic
01:33 Guardiola: I will never return to Barcelona
00:35 Allegri jokes ´how is my English?´ as Arsenal rumours intensify
00:01 We did not play well – Juventus hero Dybala fires Porto warning

Primera División table

# Team MP D P
1 Real Madrid 21 +38 52
2 Barcelona 23 +44 51
3 Sevilla 23 +18 49
4 Atlético Madrid 23 +24 45
5 Real Sociedad 23 +4 41

Facebook