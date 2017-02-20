Rashford eyes Chelsea revenge after huge FA Cup draw

Marcus Rashford sees Manchester United's FA Cup quarter-final draw against Chelsea as an opportunity to avenge their 4-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge earlier this season.

United were thrashed by the Blues in an October Premier League defeat, arguably the lowest moment of Jose Mourinho's first season in charge.

Rashford played the full 90 minutes when Antonio Conte's side romped to that victory and is looking forward to the chance to put it right.

Mourinho's men will return to London in the last eight of the cup next month after defeating Blackburn Rovers 2-1 at Ewood Park in Sunday's fifth-round tie, a match which saw Rashford score United's equaliser.

"They have one over on us so we will definitely be going there to win the game," the forward said to MUTV.

"At this stage of the competition, we are going to be coming up against top quality opposition no matter where you go.

"They are in good form, but so are we, and we will be looking to go there and win the game."

Rashford praised Henrikh Mkhitaryan's assist for his goal against Blackburn as well as hailing the impact made by star substitutes Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who combined for United's winner.

"It was a brilliant ball," Rashford said of Mkhitaryan's pass. "Most of their players were around him on that side of the pitch but he was able to look up and see my run and, thankfully, I could finish it off.

"Sometimes it can be difficult [to complete the job] but I just kept in my mind that the team was losing and I knew that I had to finish it off.

"It was good to have them [Pogba and Ibrahimovic] come on. We had just been missing that little bit of something during the game.

"We had only had it in spurts but, when those two came on, it just gave us that bit of an edge and everyone knows what quality players they are and they showed that again.

"It was such a tough game. Each year, there are cup shocks and we saw that on Saturday and they were very up for it but I thought we managed it well and got the result we deserved."