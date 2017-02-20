Rami rejects talk of Marseille switch

Adil Rami has dismissed reports linking him with a summer switch to Marseille and insisted he is happy at Sevilla.
France centre-half Rami has been mentioned as a summer target for OM, now under the ownership of American businessman Frank McCourt, but the 31-year-old says, while flattered, he is happy in Spain.
He told beIN Sport: "Sometimes I think about Marseille because they are starting to rise more and more.
"It all depends on the project.
"Today, I will be honest, it will be complicated because I am very happy in Seville.
"We have managed to make a reputation in Europe, so leaving a club like Sevilla to go to OM, even if I'm very confident in their project, it's hard. And at thirty-one, it is better to be careful."
Jorge Sampaoli's Sevilla are third in LaLiga, just three points behind leaders Real Madrid but have played two games more.
|Kompany injury not serious, says Manchester City boss Guardiola
