Rami rejects talk of Marseille switch

Adil Rami has dismissed reports linking him with a summer switch to Marseille and insisted he is happy at Sevilla.

France centre-half Rami has been mentioned as a summer target for OM, now under the ownership of American businessman Frank McCourt, but the 31-year-old says, while flattered, he is happy in Spain.

He told beIN Sport: "Sometimes I think about Marseille because they are starting to rise more and more.

"It all depends on the project.

"Today, I will be honest, it will be complicated because I am very happy in Seville.

"We have managed to make a reputation in Europe, so leaving a club like Sevilla to go to OM, even if I'm very confident in their project, it's hard. And at thirty-one, it is better to be careful."

Jorge Sampaoli's Sevilla are third in LaLiga, just three points behind leaders Real Madrid but have played two games more.