Mandorlini replaces Juric at Genoa

Genoa have appointed Andrea Mandorlini after sacking Ivan Juric in the wake of a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Serie A's bottom team Pescara.

The Rossoblu have not won since beating Fiorentina 1-0 on December 15, losing seven and drawing two of their subsequent nine league games, as well as bowing out of the Coppa Italia.

That poor run of form has seen them slip to 16th in the table. While they remain 11 points clear of the relegation zone, a disastrous performance away to Pescara - a team whose only previous victory this season was awarded to them on a technicality - sealed the fate of former Genoa player Juric, who had replaced Gian Piero Gasperini in June last year.

"Genoa Cricket and Football Club announces that it has entrusted the technical management of the first team to coach Andrea Mandorlini," the club said in a statement on Sunday.

"The new coach has signed a contract expiring in June 2018."

Former Inter defender Mandorlini coached Atalanta to Serie A promotion and led Romanian club Cluj to a league and cup double. He later steered Verona into the top flight during a five-year spell in charge from 2010 to 2015.