Low hopes to discover Germany´s Luis Suarez

Even as he heralded the promise of Timo Werner and Julian Draxler, Joachim Low has acknowledged Germany lack a striker in the mould of Luis Suarez.

The world champions have an enviable host of attacking talent at their disposal, including powerful centre-forward Mario Gomez and a fleet-footed supporting cast comprising the likes of Leroy Sane, Marco Reus and Andre Schurrle.

However, speaking to Kicker, Low agreed the national team cannot yet call on a fast, instinctive finisher in the mould of Barcelona and Uruguay star Suarez.

"We certainly do not have one like Luis Suarez at the moment, but we must try to reach this level," he said.

Low is excited, though, by the promise of RB Leipzig's 20-year-old forward Timo Werner, who has claimed 12 goals in 20 appearances for the surprise Bundesliga title-contenders this season.

"He has potential and [offers] good conditions," Low said.

"A striker like Werner is difficult to grasp. He brings disorder in an ordered way.

"He always go deep, is very quick and very powerful in front of goal."

Whichever player is entrusted with the task of finding the back of the net for Germany at the Confederations Cup and next year's World Cup, Draxler is likely to be among those supplying the ammunition.

The creative midfielder is thriving after leaving Wolfsburg for Paris Saint-Germain in January, prompting Low to anoint him a leading member of the age group that will soon be due to replace the older members of the World Cup-winning side.

"I have rarely seen a player that is so good in one-on-ones and is so strong and physically so stable at the end of games," he said.

"He is an integral part [of the squad] and belongs to the generation which in the coming years must progress strongly."

Finally, Low spoke out in support of Thomas Muller, who is enduring a difficult season at Bayern Munich, managing just 15 starts and one goal in the league.

"Müller is a natural talent, never seriously injured and physically always in good shape," he said.

"That he is now going through a somewhat more difficult phase, is nothing extraordinary."