Iniesta sees Verratti as his successor - Matuidi

Andres Iniesta sees Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti as his ideal replacement at Barcelona, according to Blaise Matuidi.

Verratti put in a sublime performance in PSG's 4-0 Champions League win over Barcelona at the Parc des Princes last week and Matuidi has claimed Iniesta was thoroughly impressed with the Italy international during the game.

"When Verratti was down on the ground with an injury, I told Iniesta that Marco was his successor and he replied that he thought the same," Matuidi told France Bleu.

"Iniesta is an extraordinary player. He is getting a bit older now, but the things he does are amazing.

"He is just coming back from an injury and he will return to top form for the return.

"We are fortunate to have his successor with us. That is the message I gave Iniesta when we spoke."

Verratti, 24, joined PSG from Pescara in 2012 and has since developed into a key figure for the Ligue 1 champions.

He has a contract with the Parisians until June 2021.