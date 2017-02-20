He has to get used to it – Montella reacts to Bacca boos

AC Milan boss Vincenzo Montella says Carlos Bacca needs to become accustomed to negativity from supporters and use the boos he received against Fiorentina as motivation.

The Colombia striker was targeted by some Milan fans during Sunday's 2-1 Serie A victory at San Siro.

Bacca has not scored in his last four league matches but continues to be preferred to Gianluca Lapadula in attack.

Despite the jeers, Montella felt Bacca had produced a "superb" performance and wants the 30-year-old – who has reportedly rejected an approach to move to China – to show his strength.

"Bacca played a superb game," Montella told reporters.

"The fans booed at him? I don't think they were all for him, but he has to get used to similar situations and it has to be an incentive to always give more and more.

"He showed the right attitude and if he keeps it up he will be soon scoring again.

"He did more compared to his previous outings. He won back the ball that then gave us the goal for 2-1, pressed his opponents, made himself useful and played for the team."

Bacca had a bust-up with Montella earlier this month after being substituted against Sampdoria, but made a public apology and vowed to buy the squad dinner as a punishment.

On-loan Gerard Deulofeu was the match-winner against Fiorentina with a superb curling finish and he felt Bacca was harshly treated.

"The jeers for Bacca were unfair," the winger told Mediaset. "He is working very hard and pressed the defenders a lot."

A run of seven points from a possible nine has helped seventh-placed Milan close to within four points of city rivals Inter and Atalanta in fourth and fifth positions.