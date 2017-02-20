Glorious Griezmann and Aguero´s knockout drought - Champions League in Opta numbers

The last 16 of the Champions League began in style last week, with Barcelona and Arsenal suffering humbling defeats at Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, while Real Madrid overcame an early scare with flying colours against Napoli at Santiago Bernabeu.
Looking to follow in the footsteps of their Ligue 1 counterparts, free-scoring Monaco head to Manchester City, who will hope to replicate their run to the semi-finals last time around.
They fell to eventual winners Real Madrid and beaten finalists Atletico are also back in action at Bayer Leverkusen, having pipped Bayern to top spot in Group D.
Here we look at the numbers behind two more intriguing ties, courtesy of Opta.
Bayer Leverkusen v Atletico Madrid
5 – Leverkusen have reached the knockout stages for the fifth time in their last six Champions League campaigns. However, they have failed to progress beyond the last 16 since 2001-02, when they lost to Real Madrid.
8 – The Bundesliga side are unbeaten in their previous eight Champions league games (W2 D6). Only Real Madrid are on a longer undefeated streak (10 games) among clubs still in the competition.
25 – Atletico have kept 25 clean sheets in 42 games since their Champions League return in 2013-14 – more than any other club in the same period.
54 – Antoine Griezmann has been involved in 54 per cent of Atleti's goals in the competition since last season. The France forward has scored 10 and assisted three of an overall haul of 24.
1 – Javier Hernandez has a solitary goal in six Champions League appearances for Leverkusen this term. He had five in five last time around.
Manchester City v Monaco
0 – Manchester City have never lost in three European matches with French opponents (W1 D2), with all three of those games coming against PSG.
4 – Monaco have won their Champions League group four times in as many participations under the current format, also coming out on top in 2014-15, 2004-05 and 2003-04. They ended the latter season as beaten finalists.
1 – City have only won one of their five home knockout games in the Champions League (D2 L2) but they are undefeated at their past eight outings at the Etihad Stadium in the competition.
522 – Sergio Aguero is without a goal in his last 522 minutes of knockout-stage action in Europe's top competition. The City striker has only scored in one of his past six Champions League games at the Etihad, although this was when he scored a hat-trick against Borussia Monchengladbach in September.
10 – Despite only making 10 Champions League starts, Monaco star Radamel Falcao has six goals and an assist.
|Kompany injury not serious, says Manchester City boss Guardiola
