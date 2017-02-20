Emery refuses to blame referee after PSG are held

Unai Emery refused to point the finger at the referee in the wake of Paris Saint-Germain's 0-0 draw with Toulouse on Sunday.

PSG had a number of penalty shouts turned down as they dropped two valuable points in the race for the Ligue 1 title, but Emery was adamant that official Mikael Lesage did not influence the result.

"I do not think the refereeing decisions led to this draw. He made his decisions based on what he saw," he said after the match at the Parc des Princes.

"I think we deserved to win, but we were unable to break down Toulouse's defence.

90+6' @Javi_Pastore goes down in the box... and nope, the referee wants nothing to do with it. No penalty #PSGTFC — PSG English (@PSG_English) February 19, 2017

"We were lacking a bit of everything. We are a good team, but we need a bit more to win matches like these.

"I think the team has made progress this season, but we still have work to do. We missed a big chance to move closer to Monaco, but we have to keep going.

"I fielded a team that had the quality to win. Some players needed rest and others were ready to play."

PSG – who thrashed Barcelona 4-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday – sit second in the table, trailing Monaco by three points.