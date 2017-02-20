Corchia excited by Bielsa arrival but Lille future remains uncertain

Sebastien Corchia said there is a buzz at Lille following the appointment of Marcelo Bielsa, though the France international full-back is still unsure where he will be playing next season.

Bielsa will take over as Lille head coach from the start of the 2017-18 Ligue 1 campaign, after the former Argentina and Chile boss agreed a two-year deal on Sunday.

Franck Passi will remain interim head coach until the end of the season, before ex-Marseille tactician Bielsa officially begins his duties on July 1.

Bielsa, who was named Lazio boss in July last year only to resign two days later, will be tasked with leading Lille back into Europe after businessman Gerard Lopez completed his takeover of the French club.

While it is an exciting time for Lille, Corchia is focused on the present as the team languish in 14th position, 14 points outside of the European positions.

Accord entre le #LOSC et Marcelo #Bielsa. Le technicien argentin sera l’entraîneur du LOSC à compter du 01/07 https://t.co/PCZkLzaJWv — LOSC (@losclive) February 19, 2017

"Everybody around the club is excited about the news of Bielsa's arrival this summer," Corchia told Omnisport.

"We saw Bielsa in Marseille as a coach who developed his players enormously. He has a great reputation, and his style of football will be exciting for players and fans.

"But football is not about what happens next season - it is all about working hard and producing here and now. As a club we want to make big progress, but we want it to start right now and not wait till next season.

"There is a buzz in and around the club. A lot of excitement for the future, but we need to start delivering right now."

Lille ended a run of three consecutive defeats with a 1-0 win at Caen on Saturday and Corchia - who has played in all 26 of the club's Ligue 1 fixtures this season - added: "We have had a difficult season, far from our ambition of qualifying for Europe, and we were told to get out on the pitch and show some determination, some aggression, and fight for every ball.

"We did well to secure this well-deserved win and it was important not to let in a goal. We will build on both the three points and the clean sheet. Now we must hit that winning streak that could lift us up the table to where we feel that we belong."

Victoire très très importante on se remet vite au boulot pour la suite !

Mille mercis aux supporters présents #WeAreLOSC #SMCLOSC pic.twitter.com/FEFfWr8UTY — Sébastien Corchia (@SebCorchiaOff) February 18, 2017

Lille's season has not gone to plan so far, having qualified for the Europa League last term.

However, Corchia's stocks have risen amid reported interest from French champions Paris Saint-Germain, Sevilla and Napoli.

Corchia's fine form resulted in an international debut as he made his bow for France in a friendly against Ivory Coast in November last year.

The former France Under-21s captain's contract is set to expire next season and there is a possibility he could leave after three years at Stade Pierre-Mauroy as he enters the prime of his career.

"There are a lot of changes in Lille and this new project looks very ambitious and interesting," Corchia said.

"I don't know my own future yet, because this summer I will have only one year left on my contract, and so it will be super timing to have a look at plans for the next years of my career, now that I am entering what normally is the best years for a football player."