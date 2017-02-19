Still no Mascherano or Arda for Barcelona

Barcelona will once again be without Javier Mascherano and Arda Turan for Sunday's LaLiga game against Leganes.

Mascherano and Arda have not featured in Barca's past two matches in due to respective hamstring and groin complaints.

Both men took part in training with Luis Enrique's squad on Saturday but have not recovered sufficiently, meaning Mascherano is not available as a defensive midfield alternative to the suspended Sergio Busquets.

Arda's absence affords a place in the 18-man squad for youth-team stand-out Carles Alena, who scored on his senior debut in the Copa del Rey against Hercules earlier this season.

Barca are attempting to bounce back from their chastening 4-0 Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in midweek.