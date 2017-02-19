Related

Roma 4 Torino 1: Dzeko strikes again

19 February 2017 19:59

Edin Dzeko's superb run of form continued as the striker netted once to help Roma to a 4-1 win over Torino in Sunday's Serie A encounter at the Stadio Olimpico.

The Bosnia-Herzegovina international had netted 10 times in his past seven games in all competitions and he needed just 10 minutes to add to his tally. 

Radja Nainggolan set up the prolific striker on the edge of the box and Dzeko coolly beat goalkeeper Joe Hart to make it 29 goals in 2016-17.

Roma continued to force the issue and Mohamed Salah doubled their lead just seven minutes later with a low left-footed strike.

Salah was then unfortunate not to add a third when he struck the woodwork in the 20th minute, but the home side got their three-goal lead midway through the second half as Leandro Paredes found the net with a powerful long-range strike.

Maxi Lopez pulled one back for Torino with six minutes left, but it was nothing more than a consolation goal as Nainggolan had the last word after being set up substitute Francesco Totti.

Roma sit second, seven points behind Juventus.

Info

Roma

W W W W W

4 - 1

Torino

L W D D L
Competition
Serie A
Date
19 February 2017
Game week
25
Kick-off
18:00
Half-time
2 - 0
Full-time
4 - 1
Venue
Stadio Olimpico (Roma)

Goals

E. Džeko 10'
(assist by R. Nainggolan) 
1 - 0
2 - 0
L. Paredes 65'  
3 - 0
3 - 1
84' M. López
 (assist by D. Zappacosta)
R. Nainggolan 90'+1
(assist by F. Totti) 
4 - 1

Lineups

# Player Bookings
1 W. Szczęsny
20 F. Fazio
44 K. Manolas Substituted
13 Bruno Peres
3 Juan Jesus
33 Emerson
4 R. Nainggolan 90+1'
6 K. Strootman Substituted
11 Mohamed Salah 17'
5 L. Paredes 65'
9 E. Džeko Substituted 10'
Coach: L. Spalletti
# Player Bookings
21 J. Hart
24 E. Moretti
29 L. De Silvestri
7 D. Zappacosta
23 A. Barreca
8 D. Baselli
15 M. Benassi Substituted 61'
25 S. Lukić 55'
10 A. Ljajić Substituted
14 Iago Falqué Substituted
9 A. Belotti
Coach: S. Mihajlović

Substitutes

# Player Bookings
15

T. Vermaelen Substituted

for K. Manolas 74'
10

F. Totti Substituted

for K. Strootman 82'
8

D. Perotti Substituted

for E. Džeko 90'
7

C. Grenier

16

D. De Rossi

18

B. Lobonț

19

Alisson

21

Mário Rui

30

Gerson

92

S. El Shaarawy

# Player Bookings
19

J. Iturbe Substituted

for Iago Falqué 58'
31

L. Boyé Substituted

for M. Benassi 70'
11

M. López Substituted

for A. Ljajić 79'

 84'
1

D. Padelli

6

A. Acquah

16

Samuel Gustafson

18

M. Valdifiori

26

Danilo Avelar

90

T. Cucchietti

93

Arlind Ajeti

Serie A table

# Team MP D P
1 Juventus 25 +36 63
2 Roma 25 +32 56
3 Napoli 25 +33 54
4 Internazionale 25 +16 48
5 Atalanta 25 +14 48
6 Lazio 25 +15 47
7 Milan 24 +6 41
8 Fiorentina 24 +8 40
9 Torino 25 +6 35
10 Sampdoria 25 -1 34
11 Chievo 25 -8 32
12 Sassuolo 25 -6 30
13 Udinese 25 -6 29
14 Cagliari 25 -18 28
15 Bologna 25 -15 27
16 Genoa 25 -13 25
17 Empoli 25 -20 22
18 Palermo 25 -28 14
19 Crotone 25 -23 13
20 Pescara 25 -28 12

