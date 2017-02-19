Pogba will soon look cheap, claims Manchester United boss Mourinho

Jose Mourinho insists world-record Manchester United signing Paul Pogba will seem "cheap" within a couple of years.

United paid Juventus an initial £89million to land the France international in August.

Mourinho believes Pogba has been affected by some of the pressure that price-tag has caused and cannot wait for another player to take the title of the world's most expensive.

The United manager, though, is convinced the move will pay off and thinks other clubs lack the "vision" his side showed to splash out on the 23-year-old.

"I think in a couple of years you will realise he was cheap," Mourinho told reporters.

"But I have to admit that not many clubs have this vision of anticipation of what can happen in the near future.

"A few years ago, £25m was a phenomenal player. Today, £25m is not even a player, it is a prospect of a player.

"Now, if you want to buy a good prospect, a good 20-year-old player who can be fantastic, you are paying as if the player is already a big player.

"So next summer can bring a few surprises at this level and probably Paul will lose this status as the world's most expensive player. That will probably be a good thing.

"I think he has phenomenal conditions but I think the scrutiny on him is hard, is difficult.

"But that is the price of being who he is and is also the price of his transfer price. When he has a game when he is not so happy and doesn't perform well, pundits and even supporters go strong on him.

"I am pretty sure that next summer some players with only half his quality probably will cost the same money or more so I am waiting for that moment to release him from the scrutiny."

Mourinho has been impressed by Pogba's performances and thinks he could have had a more spectacular season than his seven goals across all competitions with a bit more luck.

He added: "Imagine if they were goals instead of [hitting] eight posts - it would be an amazing record.

"So, you know, step by step. He is still very, very young and he can be fantastic. At the top of the pitch he is a guy who can score goals.

"I can see his influence and I am happy with what he did against Leicester and Watford recently even when people didn't see him so much in dangerous areas.

"He gave us incredible balance, recovered the ball and started build-up play from the back really impressively."

United are away to Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup fifth round on Sunday.