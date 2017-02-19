Neuer slams Jarstein after brawl

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has hit out at Hertha Berlin counterpart Rune Jarstein after the Norwegian sparked a brawl in Saturday's 1-1 Bundesliga draw in the German capital.

Jarstein was unable to contain his frustration after conceding a 96th-minute equaliser and angrily kicked the ball away after Rober Lewandowski's goal, hitting Xabi Alonso in the process.

Bayern players reacted furiously to the incident and Neuer feels the 32-year-old set a bad example with his unsporting behaviour.

"It is just not right to shoot the ball at a player on purpose, no matter how frustrated you are," Neuer told the German Football Association website. "It is about fairness.

"It does not set a good example as a role model. The stadium was sold out and many viewers were watching the game on TV.

"I think it was understandable that we complained about that."

Carlo Ancelotti's side saw their advantage at the top of the table cut to five points when RB Leipzig won 2-1 at Borussia Monchengladbach on Sunday.