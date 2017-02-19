Related

Lincoln face Sutton or Arsenal in FA Cup quarter-finals, Chelsea host Man United

19 February 2017 19:44

Non-league Lincoln City will visit Sutton United or Arsenal in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, while Chelsea are at home to holders Manchester United.

Danny and Nicky Cowley's men will either face fellow non-league outfit Sutton or travel to the Emirates Stadium after knocking out Burnley 1-0 at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Millwall's reward for eliminating Premier League champions Leicester City is a visit to White Hart Lane to tackle Tottenham, while Middlesbrough will host either Huddersfield Town or Manchester City, who face a replay at the Etihad Stadium.

Premier League leaders Chelsea will take on cup holders United after they beat Wolves and Blackburn Rovers respectively, with the quarter-final ties due to be played on the weekend of March 11 and 12.

 

The FA Cup quarter-final draw in full:

Chelsea v Manchester United
Middlesbrough v Huddersfield Town/Manchester City
Tottenham v Millwall

Sutton United/Arsenal v Lincoln City

