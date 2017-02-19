David Villa sent off after video replay

Former Barcelona and Spain forward David Villa was sent off in a pre-season game after a video replay was used.

The New York City star was initially shown a yellow card after making contact with the face of Houston Dynamo defender A.J. DeLaGarza on Saturday.

DeLaGarza went to ground despite minimal contact, leading to Villa being booked.

But after reviewing the footage, the referee returned and called Villa over before showing him a red card.

After video review, David Villa has been sent off.



Lesson: keep your hands to yourself. #NYCvHOU pic.twitter.com/Bp5t5QG3JU — Houston Dynamo (@HoustonDynamo) February 19, 2017

Villa had scored in the first half of the Desert Diamond Cup, but his team were beaten 3-1.