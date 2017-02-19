Brazilian game called off due to TV dispute

Sunday's scheduled Brazilian Campeonato Paranaense clash between Atletico-PR and Coritiba was called off shortly before kick-off due to a wrangle over television broadcasting rights.

Having expressed their dissatisfaction at the amount broadcaster PRC, affiliated to Rede Globo, was willing to pay to show the game, the two clubs decided to broadcast it themselves via YouTube and Facebook.

The competition's governing body, Federacao Paranaense de Futebol, however, subsequently claimed that the alternative media professionals did not have the correct accreditation for the game and that it could therefore not go ahead.

Match referee Paulo Roberto Alves Jr was reportedly informed shortly before the scheduled kick-off time that the game would have to be postponed.

Atletico president Luiz Sallim Emed duly slammed the decision and insisted that the clubs concerned will not accept it.

"It is an arbitrary attitude of the president of the federation preventing the start of the game," he said.

"We, the clubs, will not allow the transmission to be withdrawn.

"It's a narrow, obtuse idea of ​​the president of the federation. We are still going to break this retrograde barrier and not be held hostage by some broadcasters.

"It's a global shame that this game did not happen."

Coritiba are seventh in the standings and five points off the lead, while Atletico-PR are 10th in the 12-team division.