Borussia Monchengladbach 1 RB Leipzig 2: Forsberg and Werner reignite title bid

RB Leipzig closed the gap between themselves and Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich to five points courtesy of a battling 2-1 win at Borussia Monchengladbach on Sunday.

Thorgan Hazard missed a penalty for the hosts at Borussia-Park in between goals from the excellent Emil Forsberg and Timo Werner, before Gladbach defender Jannik Vestergaard headed home nine minutes from time to set up a grandstand finish.

Leipzig midfielder Marcel Sabitzer drew a brilliant save from Yann Sommer in the Gladbach goal after 16 minutes, but there was nothing the Switzerland international could do when a well-crafted move featuring Sabitzer and Oliver Burke ended with playmaker Forsberg picking out the bottom left corner from the edge of the area with half an hour played.

Sommer's opposite number Peter Gulacsi then starred in the final minute of the first half, plunging to his right to push Hazard's spot-kick behind. The penalty came in controversial circumstances, as Marvin Compper clumsily challenged Lars Stindl in mid-air, with the contact appearing to come fractionally outside the box.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side made their opponents pay 10 minutes into the second period, demonstrating more slick combination play as Werner exchanged passes with Forsberg and rifled in his 10th of the campaign.

Stindl had the ball in the Leipzig net but was rightly booked for using his hand to do so, although Vestergaard towered from Hazard's corner to net from the first time in Gladbach colours.

That prompted a late onslaught and there were regrettable scenes immediately after Leipzig saw out a sixth minute of stoppage time, with some Gladbach supporters throwing plastic cups towards the away team's goalmouth.