Blackburn Rovers 1 Manchester United 2: Substitutes Pogba and Ibrahimovic combine for late winner

Jose Mourinho's substitutions worked like a charm as Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic came off the bench to combine for the winning goal and secure Manchester United's place in the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 2-1 victory at Blackburn Rovers.
United looked devoid of craft and decisiveness for much of the match at Ewood Park on Sunday and such a situation forced Mourinho's hand in the second half. Pogba and Ibrahimovic duly showed why the Portuguese entrusted the visitors' fate to them, as the Frenchman set up the in-form striker for a 75th-minute winner.
Blackburn gave a fine account of themselves in the first half and broke the deadlock with an exceptional goal inspired by Marvin Emnes and finished by Danny Graham.
United ensured the score was level at the break, as Marcus Rashford showed great composure to net his sixth goal of the season.
But that goal failed to bring about much of an improvement from United, though, and Mourinho - clearly unenthusiastic about the prospect of a replay - deployed Pogba and Ibrahimovic from the bench with just under 30 minutes to go.
Ibrahimovic then made the most of a Pogba pass 15 minutes from time to kill Blackburn's resolve once and for all, booking United's place in the last eight of the competition they won last season.
5 - All five of Paul Pogba's assists for Manchester United in 2016/17 have been for Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Telepathy.
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 19, 2017
United saw more of the ball early on, but Blackburn looked a threat in attack and caused the Premier League side problems.
Emnes was particularly lively and worried Sergio Romero from distance with a fierce drive 16 minutes in.
Romero was helpless soon after, though, as Emnes terrorised United.
The Dutchman tied Marcos Rojo in knots, as he produced an effective step-over and then turned back on himself, before finally finishing the defender off with a fine reverse pass into the area and Graham clipped a lovely left-footed finish into the right side of the net.
But their lead did not last.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan caught Blackburn on the break and fed Rashford with an inch-perfect pass through the centre, which the striker latched on to and stroked home after coolly skipping beyond Jason Steele.
Another swift United counter almost resulted in a chance just before the break, though Mkhitaryan ultimately tried to take on too many defenders and was crowded out.
United looked rather more controlling of both the tempo and possession at the start of the second half, though they struggled to break down Blackburn's compact defence.
In response to United's continued frustration, Pogba and Ibrahimovic replaced Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial respectively, and the Swede nearly made an immediate impact as he got agonisingly close to Ander Herrera's wayward shot.
Herrera produced a better effort 20 minutes from time, seeing a 20-yard drive go just wide of the bottom-left corner.
United finally found a way through Blackburn's stubborn defence, though.
Pogba lofted a brilliant pass over the hosts' defence from just inside the Blackburn half and picked out the run of Ibrahimovic, who brought it down and calmly placed his effort into the bottom-right corner.
75' - GOAL! Blackburn 1 #MUFC 2.
Zlatan. Who else? pic.twitter.com/nc1DTFaUAp
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 19, 2017
Anthony Stokes did then see a late goal correctly disallowed for offside, but that proved to be the hosts' only chance to worry United, whose attempt to defend the cup continues.
Key Opta stats:
- Zlatan Ibrahimovic has now scored in the FA Cup, Coppa Italia, Copa del Rey and Coupe de France.
- The Swede is now Manchester United's joint top-scorer in all competitions since the start of last season (24 – joint with Martial), despite only joining this summer.
- Manchester United have progressed from each of their last 11 FA Cup ties against teams from a lower division.
- All five of Paul Pogba's assists for Manchester United in 2016/17 have been for Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
- Danny Graham scored his first FA Cup goal since January 2013, which also came against top-flight opposition (Arsenal).
- Four of Henrikh Mkhitaryan's five assists for Manchester United have been in cup competitions (three in the League Cup and one in the FA Cup).
- Marcus Rashford has scored four goals in his six FA Cup appearances for Manchester United.
- Blackburn have kept just one clean sheet in their last 11 home games in domestic cup competition (FA Cup and League Cup).
- No Premier League player has played more games in all competitions this season than Zlatan Ibrahimovic (36, level with Nathan Redmond).
|
1 - 0
|
1 - 1
|
27' M. Rashford
(assist by H. Mkhitaryan)
|
1 - 2
|
75' Z. Ibrahimović
(assist by P. Pogba)
|#
|Player
|Bookings
|1
|J. Steele
|3
|G. Greer
|14
|C. Mulgrew
|5
|D. Williams
|35'
|32
|C. Conway
|23
|D. Guthrie
|7
|L. Feeney
|26
|D. Lenihan
|6
|J. Lowe
|17
|M. Emnes
|12
|D. Graham
|17'
|Coach: O. Coyle
|#
|Player
|Bookings
|20
|S. Romero
|36
|M. Darmian
|5
|M. Rojo
|12
|C. Smalling
|16
|M. Carrick
|18
|A. Young
|73'
|22
|H. Mkhitaryan
|21
|Ander Herrera
|14
|J. Lingard
|52'
|11
|A. Martial
|19
|M. Rashford
|27'
|Coach: José Mourinho
|#
|Player
|Bookings
|28
|
for L. Feeney 73'
|9
|
for D. Graham 77'
|27
|
for D. Guthrie 81'
|20
|24
|30
|33
|#
|Player
|Bookings
|6
|
for J. Lingard 62'
|9
|
for A. Martial 62'
|75'
|8
|
for M. Rashford 89'
|3
|23
|31
|34
|Attitude got Man United through - Mourinho
|Roma 4 Torino 1: Dzeko strikes again
|Lincoln face Sutton or Arsenal in FA Cup quarter-finals, Chelsea host Man United
|Neuer slams Jarstein after brawl
|Blackburn Rovers 1 Manchester United 2: Substitutes Pogba and Ibrahimovic combine for late winner
|Inter insist Perisic going nowhere, rule out move for Verratti
|Borussia Monchengladbach 1 RB Leipzig 2: Forsberg and Werner reignite title bid
|Training-ground meetings paid dividends - Pochettino
|I´m trying to find a team - Berbatov open to offers
|Inspired by Zeman´s return, Pescara hammer Genoa 5-0
|Gabigol wants to make history after Inter breakthrough
|Chievo 1 Napoli 3: Sarri´s men bounce back from Champions League disappoitment
|Alfonso Perez calls for Pique to quit international football over political beliefs
|Benatia refuses to question Allegri´s decisions
|Fulham 0 Tottenham 3: Kane hat-trick fires Spurs into quarter-finals
|Oblak return boosts Atletico ahead of Leverkusen trip
|Gabigol and Inter ready to feast on success after late winner
|Bologna 0 Inter 1: Gabigol gets belated lift-off in Serie A
|Still no Mascherano or Arda for Barcelona
|Bielsa appointed Lille boss from next season
|Janssen determined to make the grade at Tottenham
|Stones missing Kompany influence at Manchester City - Ferdinand
|Central Coast Mariners 0 Melbourne Victory 3: Muscat´s men cruise to win
|David Villa sent off after video replay
|Favre not blaming Balotelli for latest red card
|´It is my future at stake´ – Isco could leave Real Madrid
|Smalling desperate for Ibrahimovic stay
|´He will be here for sure´ - Mourinho rules out Shaw exit
|Wenger not ready for retirement, wants Arsenal stay
|Pogba will soon look cheap, claims Manchester United boss Mourinho
|Casilla defends under-fire Navas
|Isco ´happy and committed´ at Real Madrid – Zidane
|Middle finger gesture was because I was spat at - Ancelotti
|Leicester must learn from Millwall´s ´gladiators´ – Ranieri
|Sevilla 2 Eibar 0: Sampaoli´s side move up to second
|Lorient 0 Nice 1: Balotelli sent off as visitors go second
|Too early to talk about Chelsea double – Conte
|Conte delighted with Chelsea´s fringe players
|Foreign players don´t expect cup upsets – Terry
|Bale eyes top form and titles after scoring on Real Madrid comeback
|Watzke received death threats after Leipzig match
|Wolves 0 Chelsea 2: Pedro and Costa send Conte´s men through
|Zidane reveals what he whispered to Bale before comeback goal
|Dardai hits out at ´Bayern bonus´ after late equaliser
|Ancelotti adamant Bayern deserved controversial equaliser
|Ronaldo was not getting anxious, insists Zidane
|Kompany injury not serious, says Manchester City boss Guardiola
|Kompany injury not serious, says Manchester City boss Guardiola
|Ranieri: 10-man Millwall were better than us
|Piszczek represents everything Borussia Dortmund stand for - Tuchel
|Championship Review: Brighton back top, Wednesday capitalise on Norwich slip
|´Vamosss!!!´ - Bale ecstatic after scoring on Real Madrid return
|Favourites tag weighed heavily on Burnley in Lincoln loss, says Dyche
|Simeone delighted with Gameiro´s ruthless cameo
|Millwall 1 Leicester City 0: Cummings wins it for 10-man Lions
|Middlesbrough 3 Oxford United 2: Stuani rescues Boro after minute of mayhem
|Real Madrid 2 Espanyol 0: Bale scores on comeback as hosts extend lead
|Huddersfield Town 0 Manchester City 0: No pep from Guardiola´s men in cup stalemate
|Hertha Berlin 1 Bayern Munich 1: Lewandowski rescues champions with last kick
|Barton denies trying to force Rhead red and accuses Lincoln of play-acting
|Borussia Dortmund 3 Wolfsburg 0: Piszczek stars with Yellow Wall absent
|Cowley brothers marvel at Lincoln´s FA Cup heroics
|Violence in the stands mars Tigres victory
|Raggett ´lost for words´ after sending Lincoln into FA Cup quarter-finals
|Gameiro dedicates hat-trick to grandmother
|Burnley 0 Lincoln City 1: Raggett puts non-league heroes in FA Cup dreamland
|Gameiro hits fastest LaLiga hat-trick in 22 years
|Big-money signing Krychowiak to play with PSG reserves
|Sporting Gijon 1 Atletico Madrid 4: Stunning Gameiro hat-trick snatches victory
|A-League Review: Derby defeat for Sydney, Melbourne City cruise to victory
|Barcelona results ´irrelevant´ to Luis Enrique´s future
|Montella backs Donnarumma for Ballon d´Or
|Bournemouth congratulate Arter on birth of daughter
|Loftus-Cheek confident his Chelsea chance will come
|Rashford still part of Mourinho´s plans - Brown
|Klopp confirms Liverpool transfer plans are already underway
|No chance of Jesus joining Inter, says agent
|Dani Alves: If anyone can come back, it´s the Barcelona machines
|Purslow stepping down from Chelsea role
|Redknapp: Tottenham will win Premier League within four years
|Buffon one of the greatest of all time - Casillas
|Winning over happiness for Chelsea´s Conte
|Manchester City can still win Premier League - Gundogan
|Ferdinand backs Keane to re-sign with United like Pogba
|Pochettino: Janssen must do more at Tottenham
|Marotta: Juve signing Verratti unrealistic
|Guardiola: I will never return to Barcelona
|Allegri jokes ´how is my English?´ as Arsenal rumours intensify
|We did not play well – Juventus hero Dybala fires Porto warning
|Mourinho to ´go serious´ against Blackburn in FA Cup
|Bastia 1 Monaco 1: Silva hits equaliser as leaders are held
|Juventus 4 Palermo 1: Dybala haunts former club as hosts go 10 clear
|Leverkusen´s Bellarabi scores 50,000th Bundesliga goal
|Aubameyang won´t be rested, insists Tuchel
|Barcelona are the best in the world - Guardiola warns critics famous comeback is possible
|Germany to choose from 18 stadiums for Euro 2024 bid
|Ozil and Sanchez will go – Merson sees Arsenal as also-rans for years without Champions League
|Be brilliant, earn respect and master your man stare - Zlatan´s advice for wannabe superstars
|WATCH: David Luiz showcases WWE skills with body slam on unsuspecting Chelsea TV reporter
|Bournemouth receive FA anti-doping charge
|Vasco da Gama sign Luis Fabiano
|Balotelli has responded to a kick up the backside, says Nice team-mate Cardinale
|Guardiola impressed by ´amazing´ Mooy
|Sampaoli on Barca job: You never know
|Pioli insists Inter not worried about potential suspensions
|Oblak still out but Simeone hopes for imminent return
|Saint-Etienne facing UEFA rap for Old Trafford flares
|Guardiola unsure if Jesus will return this season
|We are all to blame - Suarez defends under-fire Luis Enrique
|Don´t forget Wenger´s achievements - Conte
|Dortmund stand closure convenient for Wolfsburg - Ismael
|Conte expects Solanke to leave Chelsea
|Morata to start against Espanyol as Zidane aims to convince striker to stay
|Mancini, Trapattoni, Matthaus apply for South Africa job
|Napoli can turn it around against Madrid - Insigne
|Ribery close to Bayern comeback, Boateng needs three more weeks
|Bale to return against Espanyol, confirms Zidane
|Sturridge leaves Liverpool training camp with virus
|Ancelotti: Thiago and Muller are compatible
|Mourinho to ´go serious´ against Blackburn in FA Cup
|Herrera backs United to defend ´most amazing cup in the world´
|Barcelona´s time at the top is over - Sacchi
|Adelaide United 1 Newcastle Jets 0: Champions finally back to winning ways
|More injury woe for Roma´s Florenzi
|Barcelona go to CAS over Suarez Copa del Rey final ban
|Watford announce Taylor statue plans
|Italy should be proud of Sarri´s Napoli - Sacchi
|Wenger denies dressing-room row after Bayern thrashing
|Manchester City forward Jesus recovering after surgery
|I will manage next season, at Arsenal or elsewhere - Wenger insists he will not retire
|Aubameyang explains Lisbon woes: I´m tired after AFCON
|Kimmich backed to succeed Lahm by Rummenigge
|Ibrahimovic: I am like Indiana Jones
|Dybala is the new Messi and worth €150m - Zamparini
|Burnley replace child mascots with older generation
|Real Madrid aren´t LaLiga favourites, insists Barca´s Digne
|´It is fantastic for him´ – Mourinho hails Ibrahimovic
|Robson: Rooney is a Manchester United great
|´Terrific´ Ibrahimovic has elevated United – Robson
|Chilean fans to march, asking Sanchez to leave Arsenal
|#LaPogbance - Pogba brothers revel in family affair
|´It´s not a surprise´ - Dzeko expects goals
|Mourinho slams United´s lack of concentration in Europa League win
|Pogba: Facing brother Florentin was a magical experience
|Mourinho masterminds a very defensive success