Barcelona 2 Leganes 1: Late Messi penalty spares Ter Stegen´s blushes

Lionel Messi's last-gasp penalty spared Marc-Andre Ter Stegen's blushes as Barcelona responded to their midweek Champions League humiliation with an unconvincing 2-1 win over struggling Leganes on Sunday, but it did little to mask a dreadful display.
Paris Saint-Germain thumped Barca 4-0 in their last-16, first-leg tie on Tuesday to heap the pressure on coach Luis Enrique, and while Messi's late winner prevented a second embarrassing result in six days, the Catalans failed to produce the commanding response that many expected.
Early on Barca looked every inch a side desperate to respond emphatically to that humbling result in Paris and it was hardly surprising to see Messi put them ahead after just four minutes at Camp Nou.
But the hosts fluttered between attacking vibrancy and wastefulness throughout the first period, while Leganes were also afforded several good chances, perhaps more than they would have expected.
Barca did not produce an improvement after the break and few would have suggested spirited Leganes did not deserve a share of the spoils, with a Ter Stegen error allowing Unai Lopez to level 19 minutes from the end.
But Neymar won a penalty in the 90th minute and Messi coolly slotted it home to salvage the win which keeps Barca second in LaLiga, though Luis Enrique will undoubtedly have more questions to answer after another poor display.
5 - Neymar has won more penalties than any other player this season in all competitions (big five European leagues). Rescuer. pic.twitter.com/XWtMlypO6R— OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 19, 2017
Barca's purpose was clear during the early exchanges and they swiftly established control, breaking Leganes' resolve early on.
Luis Suarez was released down the left flank by Neymar and delivered an inch-perfect cross with the outside of his right foot for Messi to tap in from close range.
Barca were almost punished on the break in the 18th minute, though, as Nabil El Zhar was thwarted when one-on-one with Ter Stegen, before forcing the German into a fine save down to his left at the second attempt.
That let-off appeared to jolt Barca back into life and Messi almost doubled his tally shortly after, racing on to Suarez's throughball into the right side of the area only to see his flicked effort kept out by Iago Herrerin.
But Ter Stegen had to be at his best again just before the break to keep Barca's lead intact, reacting well to El Zhar's deflected effort.
Barca looked no sturdier at the back after the break and had to rely on Ter Stegen for a third time, as Miguel Angel Guerrero burst into the left side of the box and got a powerful shot away from a tight angle.
The hosts eventually crafted their first opportunity of the second period, though Neymar's effort was well saved by the right leg of Herrerin after he cut in from the left.
Leganes took full advantage and Ter Stegen's previous efforts were undone in the 71st minute.
Sergi Roberto was robbed in a compromising position and Darwin Machis showed great awareness to pick out Lopez on the edge of the box, with his controlled effort slipping under the out-stretched right leg of Ter Stegen.
Barca ultimately rescued themselves soon after Andres Iniesta's entrance in the 80th minute, as the Spaniard became only the second player to reach 400 league appearances for Barca.
400 - Andres Iniesta has become the 2nd player to reach 400 appearances for Barcelona in La Liga, after Xavi Hernandez (505). Masia. pic.twitter.com/u7iVIKgTx1— OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 19, 2017
Neymar was felled in the area by Martin Mantovani and the referee showed no hesitation in pointing to the spot, from where Messi converted to spare Barca, though his lack of celebration highlighted that the overwhelming feeling was one of relief.
Key Opta Facts:
- Barcelona have not lost in their last 16 La Liga games (W11 D5) – the best current run in the competition.
- Lionel Messi has scored against 34 out of the 36 sides he has faced in La Liga at Camp Nou.
- Messi has scored all of his five penalties he has taken this season in all competitions, one more than last season (four from eight attempts).
- Unai Lopez scored his first goal in his 37 La Liga appearances.
- Leganes had six shots on target in this game, as many as Barcelona.
|Brazilian game called off due to TV dispute
|Chelsea are already Premier League champions, says United boss Mourinho
|Barcelona 2 Leganes 1: Late Messi penalty spares Ter Stegen´s blushes
|Paris Saint-Germain 0 Toulouse 0: Champions spill valuable points
|AC Milan 2 Fiorentina 1: Deulofeu strike keeps European hopes alive
|Attitude got Man United through - Mourinho
|Roma 4 Torino 1: Dzeko strikes again
|Lincoln face Sutton or Arsenal in FA Cup quarter-finals, Chelsea host Man United
|Neuer slams Jarstein after brawl
|Blackburn Rovers 1 Manchester United 2: Substitutes Pogba and Ibrahimovic combine for late winner
|Inter insist Perisic going nowhere, rule out move for Verratti
|Borussia Monchengladbach 1 RB Leipzig 2: Forsberg and Werner reignite title bid
|Training-ground meetings paid dividends - Pochettino
|I´m trying to find a team - Berbatov open to offers
|Inspired by Zeman´s return, Pescara hammer Genoa 5-0
|Gabigol wants to make history after Inter breakthrough
|Chievo 1 Napoli 3: Sarri´s men bounce back from Champions League disappoitment
|Alfonso Perez calls for Pique to quit international football over political beliefs
|Benatia refuses to question Allegri´s decisions
|Fulham 0 Tottenham 3: Kane hat-trick fires Spurs into quarter-finals
|Oblak return boosts Atletico ahead of Leverkusen trip
|Gabigol and Inter ready to feast on success after late winner
|Bologna 0 Inter 1: Gabigol gets belated lift-off in Serie A
|Still no Mascherano or Arda for Barcelona
|Bielsa appointed Lille boss from next season
|Janssen determined to make the grade at Tottenham
|Stones missing Kompany influence at Manchester City - Ferdinand
|Central Coast Mariners 0 Melbourne Victory 3: Muscat´s men cruise to win
|David Villa sent off after video replay
|Favre not blaming Balotelli for latest red card
|´It is my future at stake´ – Isco could leave Real Madrid
|Smalling desperate for Ibrahimovic stay
|´He will be here for sure´ - Mourinho rules out Shaw exit
|Wenger not ready for retirement, wants Arsenal stay
|Pogba will soon look cheap, claims Manchester United boss Mourinho
|Casilla defends under-fire Navas
|Isco ´happy and committed´ at Real Madrid – Zidane
|Middle finger gesture was because I was spat at - Ancelotti
|Leicester must learn from Millwall´s ´gladiators´ – Ranieri
|Sevilla 2 Eibar 0: Sampaoli´s side move up to second
|Lorient 0 Nice 1: Balotelli sent off as visitors go second
|Too early to talk about Chelsea double – Conte
|Conte delighted with Chelsea´s fringe players
|Foreign players don´t expect cup upsets – Terry
|Bale eyes top form and titles after scoring on Real Madrid comeback
|Watzke received death threats after Leipzig match
|Wolves 0 Chelsea 2: Pedro and Costa send Conte´s men through
|Zidane reveals what he whispered to Bale before comeback goal
|Dardai hits out at ´Bayern bonus´ after late equaliser
|Ancelotti adamant Bayern deserved controversial equaliser
|Ronaldo was not getting anxious, insists Zidane
|Kompany injury not serious, says Manchester City boss Guardiola
|Kompany injury not serious, says Manchester City boss Guardiola
|Ranieri: 10-man Millwall were better than us
|Piszczek represents everything Borussia Dortmund stand for - Tuchel
|Championship Review: Brighton back top, Wednesday capitalise on Norwich slip
|´Vamosss!!!´ - Bale ecstatic after scoring on Real Madrid return
|Favourites tag weighed heavily on Burnley in Lincoln loss, says Dyche
|Simeone delighted with Gameiro´s ruthless cameo
|Millwall 1 Leicester City 0: Cummings wins it for 10-man Lions
|Middlesbrough 3 Oxford United 2: Stuani rescues Boro after minute of mayhem
|Real Madrid 2 Espanyol 0: Bale scores on comeback as hosts extend lead
|Huddersfield Town 0 Manchester City 0: No pep from Guardiola´s men in cup stalemate
|Hertha Berlin 1 Bayern Munich 1: Lewandowski rescues champions with last kick
|Barton denies trying to force Rhead red and accuses Lincoln of play-acting
|Borussia Dortmund 3 Wolfsburg 0: Piszczek stars with Yellow Wall absent
|Cowley brothers marvel at Lincoln´s FA Cup heroics
|Violence in the stands mars Tigres victory
|Raggett ´lost for words´ after sending Lincoln into FA Cup quarter-finals
|Gameiro dedicates hat-trick to grandmother
|Burnley 0 Lincoln City 1: Raggett puts non-league heroes in FA Cup dreamland
|Gameiro hits fastest LaLiga hat-trick in 22 years
|Big-money signing Krychowiak to play with PSG reserves
|Sporting Gijon 1 Atletico Madrid 4: Stunning Gameiro hat-trick snatches victory
|A-League Review: Derby defeat for Sydney, Melbourne City cruise to victory
|Barcelona results ´irrelevant´ to Luis Enrique´s future
|Montella backs Donnarumma for Ballon d´Or
|Bournemouth congratulate Arter on birth of daughter
|Loftus-Cheek confident his Chelsea chance will come
|Rashford still part of Mourinho´s plans - Brown
|Klopp confirms Liverpool transfer plans are already underway
|No chance of Jesus joining Inter, says agent
|Dani Alves: If anyone can come back, it´s the Barcelona machines
|Purslow stepping down from Chelsea role
|Redknapp: Tottenham will win Premier League within four years
|Buffon one of the greatest of all time - Casillas
|Winning over happiness for Chelsea´s Conte
|Manchester City can still win Premier League - Gundogan
|Ferdinand backs Keane to re-sign with United like Pogba
|Pochettino: Janssen must do more at Tottenham
|Marotta: Juve signing Verratti unrealistic
|Guardiola: I will never return to Barcelona
|Allegri jokes ´how is my English?´ as Arsenal rumours intensify
|We did not play well – Juventus hero Dybala fires Porto warning