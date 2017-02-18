We did not play well – Juventus hero Dybala fires Porto warning

Paulo Dybala has warned Juventus to up their game ahead of their Champions League clash against Porto despite leading the Serie A champions to an easy 4-1 victory over Palermo.

The forward haunted his former club with two goals and an assist as Juve moved 10 points clear of Roma – who play Torino on Sunday – at the top of the table.

Claudio Marchisio and Gonzalo Higuain scored the other goals for Massimiliano Allegri's men, but Dybala wants much more from his team-mates.

"We have made a big step forward in the league, but we didn't play very well," Dybala said to Mediaset.

"In the first half we missed too many passes, we were superficial and we can't allow that to happen.

"Against Porto we will have to change our attitude and mentality, it will not be easy to play there and we have to be focused for Wednesday's game.

"But the victory was more than deserved. Playing in Turin is not easy for our opponents, they suffer in the environment of Juventus Stadium."

Dybala opted not to celebrate his strikes against his former club, who are in serious danger of relegation.

He also talked up his relationship with Higuain after they each laid on an assist for one another.

"I knew that if I scored I wouldn't celebrate," Dybala said.

"Out of respect for my former fans and team-mates I didn't celebrate. I did hug Higuain but that was a thank you for the assist he gave me.

"We are talking a lot to improve the understanding between us and we hope to continue like this."