Violence in the stands mars Tigres victory

Fans were left bleeding in the stands after violent clashes between supporters of Veracruz and Tigres UANL at Luis 'Pirata' Fuente stadium on Friday.

Veracruz fans were seen running from one end of the stadium to the other to confront the visiting supporters, and stewards were unable to prevent clashes between the opposing fans.

The Liga MX match ended in a 3-0 victory for Tigres, whose players signalled for their supporters to leave the stadium as spectators threw objects onto the field.

Tigres coach Ricardo 'Tuca' Ferretti reacted angrily to the events in the stands, and he was involved in an altercation with a police officer on the field at the end of the game, while Tigres' Mexico international Jesus Duenas suffered a cut on his arm in the melee.

¡Se volvieron locos! brutal golpiza a aficionados de Tigres, explota "Tuca" y Gignac con la policia de Veracruz @AztecaDeportes pic.twitter.com/C6p8m9XFbz — Edgar Armendariz (@earmendarizm) February 18, 2017

The victory, courtesy of second half goals from Andre-Pierre Gignac, Luis Enrique Quinones and Jurgen Damm, moved Tigres up to 11th place in Liga MX, two points behind Veracruz.