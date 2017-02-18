Rashford still part of Mourinho´s plans - Brown

Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown has urged Marcus Rashford to keep on fighting for his chance as he is confident the young attacker still has a role to play at Old Trafford.

Rashford broke into the first team at United last term under Louis van Gaal, but he has been struggling to secure regular first-team action following the arrival of Jose Mourinho during the close-season.

Brown endured a similar scenario when he came through the ranks of the United youth academy and he has told Rashford not to let his head drop.

"It is hard," Brown was quoted as saying by Manchester Evening News.

"I remember when I got through, it is not as bad as this, but you know you have got a couple of games to show what you can do otherwise you get dropped back again.

"It is not the end and he has obviously done fantastic. At the moment he has not played that much, he has come on as a sub.

"But he is young and I am sure Mourinho has got him in his plans for the future."

Rashford could start for United in Sunday's FA Cup encounter with Brown's current club Blackburn Rovers.