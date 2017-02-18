Purslow stepping down from Chelsea role

Chelsea have announced the managing director Christian Purslow is stepping down from his role at the club.

The 53-year-old, who held a similar role at Liverpool, moved to Stamford Bridge in 2014 and has helped to orchestrate a number of commercial deals.

Lucrative kit and shirt sponsorship deals with Nike and Yokohama Rubber respectively helped Chelsea to increase their financial strength during a period in which they won the Premier League, and EFL Cup before last season's disappointing displays.

He will leave his post at the end of the season.

"I am proud of what we have all achieved, with Chelsea ‎now enjoying great success off the field as well as on it and a commercial team in place to help cement Chelsea's position at the top of the game," Purslow told the club's official website.

Chairman Bruce Buck added: "Christian joined us in 2014‎ with the goal of transforming our commercial activities. Under his leadership some of the world's finest brands and companies have joined us and we have announced some record-breaking sponsorships.

"Christian will continue to work with the club in a transition period until the end of the season. We are very grateful for his contribution and he will always be welcome at Stamford Bridge."