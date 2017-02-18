Piszczek represents everything Borussia Dortmund stand for - Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel hailed Lukasz Piszczek after the Poland international guided Borussia Dortmund to a 3-0 win over Wolfsburg with a stellar performance.

Piszczek scored one and created his side's other two goals to help BVB return to winning ways after defeats to Darmstadt and Benfica.

"Piszczek has been in superb form recently," Tuchel stated at a news conference.

"He put in a strong performance against Benfica and did the same against Wolfsburg.

"He represents everything Borussia Dortmund stand for."