Loftus-Cheek confident his Chelsea chance will come

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is confident his chance at Chelsea will come even if he has struggled to secure regular first-team action this campaign.

The 21-year-old is regarded as one of the biggest talents to come out of the Chelsea academy, but has made just six appearances in all competitions in 2016-17.

Antonio Conte vetoed a loan move in the January transfer window, though, and Loftus-Cheek is hopeful he will soon get more playing time.

"At my age I just want to be playing, so for Conte to say he wanted me to stay gives me confidence that the chances will come," Loftus-Cheek told the club's official website.

"And when they do I just need to make sure I take them.

"I look to improve and learn as much as I can, and it does not matter to me which position, I will always give my best."

The midfielder started in both of Chelsea's FA Cup encounter this season and he could once more get the nod versus Wolves on Saturday.

"I played the full 90 minutes against Brentford and over an hour against Peterborough [United] and I was quite happy with how I played, especially considering the situation I am in where I have not had a lot of time on the pitch," he added.

"I should have scored in both matches to be honest, I hit the bar against Brentford and their goalkeeper made a few good saves.

"Hopefully if I play against Wolves one of them will go in for me."