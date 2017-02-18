Gameiro hits fastest LaLiga hat-trick in 22 years

Kevin Gameiro scored the fastest LaLiga hat-trick in 22 years to help Atletico Madrid to a 4-1 win over Sporting Gijon on Saturday.

The 29-year-old came off the bench in the second half at El Molinon to win the match for Diego Simeone's side with a devastating showcase of finishing.

Gameiro struck three times in the space of just four minutes and 43 seconds in the closing stages - with his only three shots of the match - to secure the win for the visitors.

It was the quickest treble since Bebeto's against Albacete in 1995. The most recent hat-trick to come close was David Villa's for Valencia against Athletic Bilbao in 2006.